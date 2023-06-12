Fiserv Completes New York Stock Exchange Listing Transfer





Fiservthe US-based payment and financial services technology solutions provider, has completed the transfer of its stock exchange listing to the New York Stock Exchange. The company has already started trading under the symbol “FI”. Marking this first collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange, Fiserve plans to release its first ‘Fiserv Small Business IndexSM‘, this summer. The index will provide a monthly snapshot of consumer spending in small businesses with cards and cash, online and in-store. Combining Fiserv data with NYSE’s indexing expertise will enable new insights for those with a stake in the future of small businesses, including financial institutions, policymakers, investors, market researchers and businesses of all sizes. To celebrate the transfer, representatives of Fiserv rang the NYSE opening bell on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Frank BisignanoChairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv, commented on the news: “Leading fintech today means not only enabling commerce and the flow of money, but also disrupting on behalf of and not in place of its long-time participants. Our decision to transfer to the NYSE and introduce a new ticker – FI – is a signal and a symbol of our leading position in fintech. “Our focus on customers through innovation, talent, and investment has enabled us to generate sustained growth as we reach more than 100 countries and serve nearly 100% of U.S. households.” NYSE welcomes “an established leader and pioneer in fintech” Lynn Martin, Chairman of NYSE, also commented, “The New York Stock Exchange welcomes Fiserv, an established leader and pioneer in fintech and payments, as a new member of our NYSE community. Fiserv joins our community of innovators, icons and disruptors, who regularly set the pace to advance technology-driven innovation across the globe. On June 5, 2023, Fiserv was appointed to the fortune 500 for the eighth consecutive year. Its ranking of 230 for 2023 is based on revenue of more than $17 billion in 2022. Earlier this year, Fortune also included Fiserv in Fortune Americas Most Innovative Companies for its ability to inspire and innovate on behalf of its clients with inclusion. The ranking takes a holistic view of a company’s focus on innovation. Fortune chose companies based on surveys of employees and experts in various fields, and independent analysis of the quantity and value of the company’s patents.

