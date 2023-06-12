Stocks gain as investors seek cooler inflation, Fed ‘pause’





[1/3] Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Investors bet on cooler US CPI on Tuesday, PPI on Wednesday

Fed expected to back off rate hike this week

Oil slides on supply, demand worries NEW YORK/LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) – A global equity index gained ground on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields also edged higher ahead of key U.S. inflation figures and more interest rate decisions. later this week from the US Federal Reserve and other central banks. . The U.S. dollar edged higher as the Fed was widely expected to end Wednesday’s meeting without raising interest rates, which would be the first time it hasn’t risen since January 2022. However, crude oil futures sold off and touched their lowest levels since early May on concerns over rising global supply and demand growth ahead of inflation data and the Fed meeting. Investors will be watching U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, due out Tuesday, and Producer Price Index data, due out Wednesday, for a reading of how whose Fed tightening cycle succeeded in reining in high inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) index rose 20% last week from its Oct. 12 low, heralding the start of a new bull market, as defined by some market participants. The stock index’s gains partly reflected expectations of a pause in Fed tightening and lower CPI and PPI values ​​from a month earlier, fund managers and analysts said. strategists. “Investors have been anxiously awaiting a pause from the Fed in the rate hike cycle since it began over a year ago. They are trying to get ahead of the game,” said Burns McKinney, manager of portfolio, NFJ Investment Group in Dallas. In particular, McKinney on Monday outperformed rate-sensitive growth sectors such as technology (.SPLRCT), as bets that low inflation would give the Fed the green light to halt rate hikes, at least at this week’s meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 63.24 points, or 0.19%, to 33,940.02 while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 20.48 points, or 0.48%, to trade at 4,319.34 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) climbed 134.50 points. , or 1.01%, to 13,393.64. The MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.36%, keeping it close to Friday’s session peak, which was its highest level since May 2022. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX ) had previously closed up 0.16%. According to FedWatch CME Tool. While the Fed is expected to hold rates steady, surprise rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada last week have always kept investors alert to the idea of ​​prolonged tightening cycles. The Bank of Japan is due to deliver its rate decision on Friday and is expected to maintain its ultra-accommodative policy. Japan’s wholesale inflation slowed for the fifth consecutive month in May, the data showed. In US Treasuries, benchmark 10-year bonds rose 2.6 basis points to 3.771%, from 3.745% on Friday evening. The 30-year bond last rose 2.9 basis points to 3.9163% from 3.887%. The 2-year note was last down 0.4 basis points to return 4.6002% from 4.604%. In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was 0.145%, with the euro up 0.02% at $1.0749. The Japanese yen weakened 0.20% against the greenback at 139.63 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2499, down 0.56% on the day. Oil prices fell ahead of central bank monetary policy meetings amid concerns about Chinese demand prospects and rising Russian supply. U.S. crude stood 4.35% at $67.12 a barrel and Brent at $71.84, down 3.94% on the day. Reporting by Sinad Carew, Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Sharon Singleton, Chizu Nomiyama, Andrew Heavens and Nick Zieminski Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Elizabeth Howcroft Thomson Reuters Reports on the intersection of finance and technology, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual worlds and money that generates “Web3”.

