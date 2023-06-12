Stock market today: Wall Street rises and the S&P 500 reaches its highest level in more than a year

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street climbed on Monday ahead of a big week for central banks around the world, propelling the S&P 500 to its highest level in more than a year.

The benchmark rose 40.07 points, or 0.9%, to 4,338.93 and its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 189.55, or 0, 6%, to 34,066.33, while the Nasdaq composite rebounded 202.78, or 1.5%, to 13,461.92.

The US stock market is cruising in hopes that the economy can avoid a recession and the Federal Reserve may soon take easier action on its interest rate hikes. Traders are betting the Fed will hold rates steady at its next meeting, which ends on Wednesday. It would be the first time he hasn’t raised rates at a meeting in more than a year.

Investors see high-growth stocks as one of the main beneficiaries of the rate cut, and they dominated the market on Monday. Tech stocks alone accounted for more than half of the S&P 500 gain, fueled by gains of at least 1.5% for Microsoft and Apple.

Cruise line Carnival, meanwhile, rose 12.5% ​​as analysts boosted its stock on signs that demand remains steady for the industry and prices are holding up. That helped eclipse losses elsewhere in the market, including an 11.8% tumble for Nasdaq, the exchange firm pushing more into technology. It announced it would buy Adenza, a provider of risk management and regulatory software, for $10.5 billion in cash and stock.

A halt or pause by the Fed in rate hikes would give the economy and financial markets some breathing space. The Fed has already hiked rates to their highest level since 2007 in hopes of lowering inflation, and the increases have helped spark high-profile U.S. bank failures and a months-long contraction in manufacturing. .

This week will also see the latest updates on inflation across the economy. On Tuesday, economists expect a report to show consumer prices were 4.1% higher in May than a year earlier. That’s well above the Fed’s 2% inflation target, but would be down from 4.9% in April and a peak of over 9% last June.

Given that prices were already much higher a year ago due to the worst inflation in 40 years, further increases in the coming months might not look so dramatic. Inflation could fall to 3.2% in June, and the next two months could see one of the biggest inflation declines over a two-month period in the last 70 years, according to Jonathan Golub, strategist in Head of US Equities at Credit Suisse.

But much of that easing would simply be due to the already high price run, and Wall Street traders are still bracing for the Fed to resume raising rates in July. The question is how far beyond this will go.

The Fed is in a tough spot as any rate hike could mean more pressure on the US banking system. It still absorbs all the past rate increases, which caused customers to withdraw their bank deposits as they headed for higher-yielding money market funds. Rising rates also lowered the value of bonds bought by banks when interest rates were low.

As incoming data points to resilient activity and sticky inflation, the Fed appears to want more time to monitor policy delays and regional bank stress, Michael Gapen and other economists wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

They see a June pause by the Fed as a close call. Recent surprise central bank hikes in Canada and Australia show upward movement could still occur, but Gapen said the Fed typically doesn’t raise rates when the widespread assumption on Wall Street is for a plug. That could change if Tuesday’s inflation report is hotter than expected.

Besides the Federal Reserve, the central banks of Europe and Japan will also meet this week on interest rates.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.73% from 3.74% Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.57% from 4.60%.

In overseas stock markets, European indices were slightly higher after Switzerland’s UBS said it had completed its takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse in a government-sponsored bailout combining the two biggest banks. of the country to preserve the country’s reputation as a global financial center and quell the market turmoil.

In Asia, equity indices were mixed.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.