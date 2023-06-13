Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 3, 2023.

Equity futures were little changed in day-to-day trading after the S&P500 And Nasdaq Compound each posted its highest close since April 2022. Wall Street also anticipated May’s consumer price index, released Tuesday.

Oracle shares jumped 4% in extended trading after beating Wall Street estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $13.84 billion.

Futures contracts linked to the S&P500 And Dow Jones Industrial Average flat-traded futures contracts. Futures contracts connected to the Nasdaq Compound slightly higher by 0.2%.

Stocks closed another positive session on Monday as hopes mounted that the Federal Reserve would skip a rate hike at its next policy meeting beginning Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.93% and 1.53% respectively to end at their highest level in 13 months. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average added 189.55 points, or 0.56%.

Ahead of Wednesday’s rate decision, the market’s attention turns to the May Consumer Price Index report. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect inflation to show signs of moderating, forecasting prices rising 0.1% month-on-month, down from a 0.4% rise in April . On an annual basis, economists expect a jump of 4%.

The results could cement hopes on Wall Street that persistent inflation continues to ease and boost expectations of a rate jump already priced in by many. According CME Group’s FedWatch tool 78% of traders bet on a break. That said, another hike in July is not out of the question.

A warmer-than-expected inflation print could disrupt those plans, however, Ed Moya said.

“Inflation is expected to decline given the trend in gasoline prices, a more seasonal rise in food prices and the negative base effect,” said Oanda’s senior market analyst . “If the U.S. economy gets a hot report, the Fed may have to debate another rate hike and perhaps signal that it may need to stand ready to do more. “