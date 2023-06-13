For immediate release: June 12, 2023

Today, the United States Food and Drug Administration released draft guidance to help manufacturers and distributors recognize situations that will prevent microbial contamination in tattoo inks.

With approximately 30% of people living in the United States having a tattoo, it is imperative that the FDA take all necessary steps to ensure that tattoo inks are free of contamination, said Namandj Bumpus, Ph.D., scientist chief of the FDA. Pathogens or other harmful substances contained in these inks can cause serious infections and injuries. The FDA is issuing these draft guidelines to help manufacturers and distributors of tattoo ink recognize situations in which tattoo ink may be contaminated with microorganisms and take action to protect public health.

The FDA received several reports of illness caused by infected tattoo inks, and subsequent testing found many tattoo inks sealed in the United States with microbial contamination. In May 2019, the FDA issued a safety alert advising consumers, tattoo artists, and retailers to avoid using or selling certain tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms.

Unlike most cosmetics, tattoo inks are injected into the dermal layer of the skin and therefore have the potential to introduce harmful pathogens directly into the body. For this reason, it’s especially important that tattoo inks be manufactured using methods that ensure a product’s safety, said Linda Katz, MD, MPH, director of the FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors. The recommended steps outlined by the FDA in the draft guidelines provide manufacturers with the information and resources needed to ensure tattoo inks are free from contamination.

Draft recommendations may include:

Test ink and ink components (eg, pigments, water, other solvents) for microbial contamination or purchase these materials from suppliers who test for microbial contamination. Discard any material containing microorganisms of a type or level that could harm any consumer if present in the finished product;

Ensure that the manufacturing process itself does not introduce microbial contamination (e.g. by performing adequate cleaning and disinfection of manufacturing equipment, providing personal protective equipment to employees);

Ensure that any sterilization method used is validated;

Ensure that any cleaning or sterilization method used does not alter the finished product; And

Take corrective action to prevent the release of any tattoo ink that microbiological testing shows to contain any kind of level of microorganisms.

The FDA is urging consumers and healthcare providers to report adverse effects from tattoos. Consumers and healthcare providers can report concerns to MedWatch, the FDA’s concern reporting program, by calling 1-800-332-1088 or contacting the nearest FDA consumer coordinator. Moreover, under the Cosmetics Regulatory Modernization Act 2022 The manufacturer, packager, or distributor of cosmetic products, including tattoo inks, whose name appears on the label is required to report serious adverse events associated with the use of the product to the FDA to MedWatch.

The FDA accepts comments on the draft guidance within 90 days of publication in the Federal Register on Regulations.gov.

