Misaligned AI is a growing threat to public health
Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to transform medicine by generating new treatments, improving diagnostics, making care more accessible, reducing costs and easing clinicians’ workloads.1 These technologies could help people live longer, healthier lives, but as many doctors and AI researchers have noted, AI also poses health risks.23 It is difficult to ensure that algorithms reliably capture our norms and values, understand what we mean or intend, and, above all, do what we want, a challenge that has been called the problem of ‘alignment.4 The risks of misaligned AI when the behaviors of systems do not align with the purposes or principles of their human creators or users is a growing public health threat that the medical community can and should respond to.
Misaligned algorithms have already put the health of millions of people at risk. For example, the stated goal of a commercial algorithm used throughout the US healthcare system was to identify patients who would benefit from additional care. Yet this algorithm used health care costs as a measure of health care need, causing it to prioritize white patients over sicker black patients, many of whom faced greater barriers. to access care.56 Breaches like this have led various stakeholders in the medical community to express their concerns.7
Outside of healthcare systems, algorithms designed to promote health have also risked doing the opposite. In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook’s goal of making it easier to roll out covid-19 vaccines, in part by promoting vaccine-related content from bodies like the World Health Organization. Yet Facebook posts from official sources have often been inundated with critical commentary, including conspiracy theories and misinformation. In its efforts to promote pro-vaccine content, Facebook’s algorithm reportedly ended up showing anti-vaccine comments to users 775 million times a day, potentially hurting vaccine uptake.8
AI has already harmed people’s health in concrete ways, but as algorithms become more powerful, more complex and broader in reach and adoption, experts are also raising more speculative concerns. A recent statement from the Center for AI SafetyMitigate the risk of AI extinction should be a global priority alongside other society-wide risks such as responsible pandemics and nuclear war, as well as world leaders health, medical faculty and bioethicists.9
The development of AI is advancing rapidly, with billions of dollars pouring into companies whose goals are to develop artificial general intelligence (AIG), or artificial intelligence that surpasses human capabilities.ten11121314 For private actors at the forefront of AGI research, public health is often, at best, a secondary consideration. Many experts believe that AGI is possible, but even if it isn’t, the algorithms these companies are developing along the way may be capable of causing massive damage.15
The role of the medical community
The growing risk of misaligned AI is relevant to the medical community for two reasons. First, the potential health benefits of AI are often used to justify certain avenues of development. Some of those working to build AGI have, for example, suggested that their technologies could improve access to healthcare.16 Yet all benefits come with risks, and the medical community is well positioned to weigh them as we develop certain AI capabilities. Indeed, the medical community may have a particularly important role to play, as computer scientists have sometimes overestimated the medical benefits associated with advances in AI. For example, a leading computer scientist argued in 2016 that training radiologists should be stopped because they would soon be replaced by an AIa prediction that has aged badly.1718
Second, any issue that could harm the health of millions of people that experts fear could be catastrophic, by definition a public health risk. While it’s hard to pinpoint the nature of a theoretical future threat, AI already has the power to cause great harm, even in the hands of benevolent agents: Researchers recently used an AI model designed to aid in drug discovery to instead generate 40,000 potential chemical weapons. officers in six hours.19 A powerful algorithm misaligned with user values or in the hands of malicious agents could pose even greater risks.
As others have also noted recently, physicians have successfully shaped the discourse around transformative technologies that pose public health risks.20 Physicians have been instrumental in forming Nobel Peace Prize-winning organizations such as the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) and the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear War. Both organizations have played a central role in global efforts to ban nuclear testing and establish international treaties for nuclear disarmament.21 The parallels between obtaining a nuclear capability and advanced AI are clear. They are dual-use technologies capable of generating considerable advantages and disadvantages: both are important technologies that define the century; and both risk heightening geopolitical tensions.22 IPPNW had data on the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings to support its advocacy work, but it would be a mistake to expect similar disasters when AI experts are already sounding the alarm.
To reduce the health risks of AI, the medical community should advocate for regulations endorsed by AI experts and consistent with those that generally govern science, medicine, and public health. These regulations could include the development of security standards, including pre-deployment reporting, public incident reporting, external review processes, licensing requirements, and clear liability rules.23 These measures could help ensure that AI systems are predictable and interpretable.2425
More generally, when governments consider policy proposals relating to AI, the medical community must ensure that any risks created by AI misalignment are considered from a public health perspective. Pressures to use AI in a new capacity or to expand its capabilities should always be appropriately tempered by an understanding of its implications for population health and health equity.
Finally, just as physicians would only prescribe drugs that regulators have deemed safe, healthcare systems, science labs, and other healthcare actors should only adopt AI models that have been evaluated and judged sufficiently resistant to misalignment and misuse.26 By doing so, we can help create ethical standards and market forces that encourage compliance with safety standards.
The potential of AI in medicine is undeniable, but so are the dangers of misaligned AI. By advocating for policies that address the growing risk posed by misaligned AI, the medical community can help ensure that these transformative technologies are used to build a healthier and safer world.
Competing interests: LP received a research grant from Effective Altruism Funds, which received support from Open Philanthropy. BT is a global health researcher for a non-profit organization, Rethink Priorities, which receives support from Open Philanthropy, although the opinions expressed in this manuscript are those of the authors. Open Philanthropy separately funds work related to AI security, although neither LP nor BT receive funding for this.
Provenance: not ordered; not reviewed by external peers.
