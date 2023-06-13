Stock Market Today: Asian Markets Rise Ahead of US Inflation and Fed Rate Decision





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update and a Federal Reserve decision on another possible interest rate hike. Shanghai fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices rebounded from Monday’s plunge. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% to a 14-month high ahead of the release of the US inflation figure on Tuesday. Forecasters expect it to show inflation eased in May but was still double the Fed’s 2% target despite interest rate hikes to cool the economy. business activity. Traders are hoping the Fed will skip another rate hike when its monthly board meeting ends on Wednesday, but that could be complicated if inflation is higher than expected. Central banks in Europe and Japan are also due to meet this week to discuss possible rate hikes. The Fed’s benchmark lending rate is at a 16-year high, leading to a contraction in manufacturing activity and three high-profile bank failures. The bull market rally appears to have no end, Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report. Wall Street seems confident that the Fed will not make its 11th straight rate hike this week. The Shanghai Composite Index fell less than 0.1% to 3,226.89 after China’s central bank cut its one-week lending rate for the first time since last summer. This appears to reflect official concerns about the health of China’s economic recovery after weaker growth in factory and consumer activity. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo jumped 1.9% to 33,053.90 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 19,478.55. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,644.78 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 7,129.50. New Zealand and Bangkok advanced while Singapore and Jakarta fell. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed to 4,338.93 on Monday and its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 34,066.33. The Nasdaq composite rebounded 1.5% to 13,461.92. Investors see high-growth stocks as one of the main beneficiaries of the rate cut, and they dominated the market on Monday. Tech stocks alone accounted for more than half of the S&P 500 gain, fueled by gains of at least 1.5% for Microsoft and Apple. Forecasters expect Tuesday’s inflation update to show consumer prices rose 4.1% from a year earlier last month. That would be down from April’s 4.9% and last June’s peak above 9%, but more than double the Fed’s 2% target. Two Fed board members said the Fed should hold off on a rate hike this week while it gathers data on the impact of previous hikes. On Monday, Switzerland’s UBS announced it had completed its takeover of rival Credit Suisse in a government-sponsored bailout combining the country’s two biggest banks. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 36 cents to $67.48 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $3.05 on Monday to $67.12. Brent crude, the price basis of international oil trade, gained 54 cents to $72.38 a barrel in London. It lost $2.95 the previous session to $71.84. The dollar fell to 139.40 yen from 139.62 yen on Monday. The euro fell from $1.0756 to $1.0778.

