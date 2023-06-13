Business
sensex today: Live stock market updates: Sensex jumps over 350 pts, Nifty above 18,700; FMCG, the best real estate sector indices
All 13 major sector indices posted gains, with consumer staples climbing 1.5%. Thirteen of its 15 constituents increased slightly.
The heavily weighted Financials rose 0.3%, while Information Technology gained 0.5%.
Broader indices also rose in line with their larger counterparts, with mid caps rising as much as 0.88% to hit a new record high. Small caps added 0.64% to hit a new 52-week high.
The rise in domestic stocks comes after data showed domestic inflation eased to a more than two-year low of 4.25% in May, helped by lower food inflation and a favorable basis. Industrial production rose 4.2% year-on-year in April, well above the estimated 1.8% expansion.
“Favorable macro data, growing likelihood of a Fed rate break bodes well for Indian stocks,” said Samrat Dasgupta, managing director of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors, adding that monsoons could be a factor. decisive for the trajectory of the markets in the short term.
Global stocks rose ahead of U.S. inflation data on Tuesday and the Fed’s policy decision on Wednesday. The probability of a rate break was 80.4%.
Among individual stocks, Mankind Pharma rose 4.73% after global brokerage JP Morgan launched a hedge with an “overweight” rating, hoping to continue to gain market share and increase the volumes strongly.
Zee Entertainment lost nearly 7% after the market regulator banned its former chairman, Subhash Chandra, and chief executive and managing director, Punit Goenka, from the boards of directors for a year, potentially delaying its merger with the local unit of Japanese Sony.
L&T wins Rs 1000-2500 cr contract for its hydrocarbons business
Nikkei closes above 33,000 for the first time in 33 years
SoftBank Group Corp jumped 5.25% after reports it may partner in an AI venture with ChatGPT operator OpenAI and that its Arm semiconductor unit is in investment talks with Intel Corp. . Chip testing equipment maker Advantest Corp climbed 4.79%.
Tokyo stocks end higher
Shares in Tokyo ended higher on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks rose ahead of key economic data and central bank decisions. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.80%, or 584.65 points, to end at 33,018.65, while the broader Topix index added 1.16%, or 26.02 points, at 2,264.79. The dollar rose to 139.52 yen from 139.56 yen in New York on Monday.
Total passenger vehicle sales in India in May 334,247 units: SIAM
Embassy Office Parks REIT | Blocking of 1.1% of shares
These stocks are falling the most in trade today
Ramco Systems has announced that it will implement its V5.9 aerospace suite for Skytek Pty; shares jump 4%
Granules India Received ANDA Approval for Metoprolol Succinate ER Tablets
JSW Steel says its consolidated crude steel production on May 23 was up 7% year-on-year.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Taking inspiration from the better-than-expected economic news, DIIs have become heavy buyers over the past couple of days. This will provide resilience to the market.
Indian bond yields fall slightly after inflation tumble
The benchmark bond yield of 7.26% 2033 was at 7.0034% at 10:00 am IST, after closing lower at 7.0184% in the previous session. The benchmark yield ended down two basis points on Monday on anticipation of lower inflation.
EaseMyTrip opens another franchise store in Jaipur.
Top 5 morning session winners
Shares of Zee Entertainment Ltd fell 6.6% on Tuesday after India’s market regulator banned its promoters from holding positions on the board of any listed company, potentially delaying its merger with a unit local from Japanese Sony.
The rupee rose 3 paise to 82.40 against the US dollar in early trading.
MRF shares hit Rs 1 lakh/share
The best drivers of trade openness
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 250 pts, Nifty above 18,650; Zee Ent drops 4%, Thomas Cook gains 5%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 50 points; Clever above 18,630
Markets could usher in gains in Tuesday morning trading amid a strong rally in U.S. markets overnight, though Asian gauges are trading mixed. Markets are increasingly optimistic about the US economy and the state of interest rates, and are counting on a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Fed’s decision to take a break on interest rates hinges on inflation data coming later today, with consensus expecting core inflation to fall to 5.3% year-on-year. Technically, Nifty’s decline is seen as well supported at 18463, while bulls will likely only be anywhere above Nifty’s all-time high at 18888.
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Live market updates: Asian stocks follow Wall Street rally with inflation data, Fed at a glance
Asian stocks edged higher in early trading on Tuesday after a bullish session on Wall Street as investors focused on key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. this week.
Live Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded up 33 points, or 0.18%, at 18,731.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Tuesday.
Tech View: Cleverly Shaped Doji Candle
Nifty has formed a Doji candle on the daily chart – a small positive candle with a minor upper and lower shadow
Live market updates: Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains
Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks advanced ahead of key economic data and central bank decisions. The benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.72%, or 234.95 points, to 32,668.95 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.49%, or 11.00 points, at 2,249.77.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at highest since April 2022
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit their highest closing levels since April 2022 on Monday, while Oracle hit a record high ahead of quarterly results as investors awaited inflation data and the Reserve’s decision. federal government on interest rates this week.
The rupee gains 4 paise against the US dollar
The Rupee gained 4 paise to settle at 82.43 against the US Dollar on Monday, supported by easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.
Live market updates: Oil prices rise slightly in search of bargains ahead of Fed rate decision
Oil prices edged higher on bargain-hunting on Tuesday, recovering some ground after the previous day’s plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.
Sensex, nice on Monday
As investors awaited guidance from major central bank meetings in a data-rich week, BSE’s 30-stock benchmark Sensex rose 99 points or 0.16% to s ‘ set at 62,725. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 38 points or 0.21% to end at 18,601.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
