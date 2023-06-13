Stock Market Today: Wall Street Drifts Higher Ahead of Fed, Inflation Data | Business

NEW YORK Stocks drift higher on Wall Street on Monday ahead of a big week for central banks and interest rates around the world.

The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in afternoon trading, coming off its fourth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89 points, or 0.3%, to 33,966 as of 2:01 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1%.

The S&P 500 had slightly more stocks gaining ground than they were sliding. Cruise line Carnival rose 13.2% as analysts improved its stock on signs that demand remains stable for the industry and prices are holding up. The Nasdaq, the exchange company that pushes more towards technology, fell 11.1% after saying he would buy Adenzaa provider of risk management and regulatory software, for $10.5 billion in cash and stock.

The US stock market is near its highest level since April 2022 on hopes that the economy can avoid a recession and the Federal Reserve may soon ease its interest rate hikes. Traders bet the Fed will keep rates steady at its next meeting, which ends on Wednesday. It would be the first time he hasn’t raised rates at a meeting in more than a year.

A halt or pause in the bulls would give the economy and financial markets some respite. The Fed has already hiked rates to their highest level since 2007 in hopes of lowering inflation, and the increases have helped spark high-profile U.S. bank failures and a months-long contraction in manufacturing. .

This week will also see the latest updates on inflation across the economy. On Tuesday, economists expect a report to show consumer prices were 4.1% higher in May than a year earlier. That’s well above the Fed’s 2% inflation target, but would be down from 4.9% inflation in April and a peak of over 9% last June. .

Given that prices were already much higher a year ago thanks to the worst inflation in 40 years, further increases in the coming months might not seem so dramatic. Inflation could fall to 3.2% in June, and the next two months could see one of the biggest inflation declines over a two-month period in the last 70 years, according to Jonathan Golub, strategist in Head of US Equities at Credit Suisse.

But much of that easing would simply be due to the already high price run, and Wall Street traders are still bracing for the Fed to resume raising rates in July. The question is how far beyond this will go.

The Fed is in a tough spot because any rate hike would mean more pressure on the US banking system. It still absorbs all past rate increases, which has caused some clients to withdraw their bank deposits as they head for higher-yielding money market funds. Rising rates also drove down the value of bonds and other investments made by banks when interest rates were low.

As incoming data points to resilient activity and sticky inflation, the Fed appears to want more time to monitor policy delays and regional bank stress, Michael Gapen and other economists wrote in a BofA Global Research report.

They see a June pause by the Fed as a close call. Recent surprise central bank hikes in Canada and Australia show that a hike could still happen, but Gapen said the Fed typically doesn’t raise rates when the widespread assumption on Wall Street is for a hold. That could change if Tuesday’s inflation report is hotter than expected.

Besides the Federal Reserve, the central banks of Europe and Japan will also meet this week on interest rates.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.77% from 3.74% on Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.58 from 4.60%.

In foreign stock markets, European indices rose slightly after Switzerland UBS said it completed its takeover of beleaguered rival Credit Suisse in a government-organized bailout combining the country’s two largest banks to preserve the country’s reputation as a global financial center and quell market turmoil .

In Asia, equity indices were mixed.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.