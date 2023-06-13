Social Fellowship will redefine philanthropy in India and reduce welfare burden on government

Jhe word exchange entered the lexicon of economic theory in 1776 when Adam Smith used the famous expression truck, barter or barter in his magnus opusInquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations. Here he argued that this propensity is common to all men and not found in any other race of animals. While Smith used these three words as synonyms, each now has a different connotation: trucking has moved into the realm of logistics, barter is better used to describe transactions in informal markets, and exchange is the platform which leads investors to pool their capital to undertake efforts far beyond the knowledge of individuals. The joint-stock company, whose liability is limited to shareholding, saw the advent of institutional arrangements, which led to the growth, spread and global dominance of not only the British East India Company, but also of similar societies of other European powers.

Stock market transactions are unique because, in an exchange, transactions are mediated rather than occurring directly between two parties. Share prices are publicly listed for all to see and observe, and investors make their decisions based on the prospectus (in the case of initial public offerings or IPOs) or earnings history /potential benefits. An independent regulator like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ensures that investors have adequate information before committing their funds to a particular portfolio, the basic assumption being that investors wish to maximize the return of their capital.

However, while the belief that capital always likes to perpetuate itself is substantially true, it is not the whole truth.Beyond a certain threshold, corporations and high net worth individuals (HNIs) want to do something for society and in doing so, leave a legacy by creating institutions that prioritize public or social welfare. Traditionally, individuals and families endowed religious establishments in their neighborhood with the local temple, church, mosque or Gurudwara. This was followed by the establishment of educational centers, hospitals, museums and endowment funds to promote literature and the arts. Still others have chosen to address issues related to gender, children’s rights, poverty reduction, access to education, climate change mitigation, and more.

Philanthropy and CSR in India

As India gains economic power, the contribution of businesses and HNIs to philanthropy and charitable causes is also charting a steep upward trend. In the last financial year, the total contribution to these social causes exceeded Rs 105,000 crore. In addition, another Rs 27,000 crore has been committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. Many of these businesses and individuals would like to invest their resources in institutions that can sustain themselves over the long term as social enterprises, which are income-generating enterprises, but with a twist.

The main aim of these organizations is to achieve social goals, such as providing quality education in informal groups or below poverty line (BPL) dwellings, addressing gender issues by producing affordable sanitary napkins or provide reasonable health care and clean energy. But even if profit is not the primary objective, it is an essential element of the paradigm because it ensures the sustainability of the entity. In fact, many social enterprises operate like typical business corporations. But the main difference between them and other organizations is that the profit generated by these companies is not necessarily used for payments to stakeholders; it is reinvested in their social programs. This helps social enterprises plan and execute long-term projects, providing the required technological and professional skillson board.

Importance of social scholarship

This is where the Bourse Sociale plays a decisive role. In her speech on the Union budget for the financial year 2019-2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a vision of the SSE: Achieve various social protection goals related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion. The SEBI was charge with the implementation of an action plan. To this end, he has formed two teams, one under the leadership of Tata Group veteran Ishaat Hussain in 2019, and the second under the former President of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Harsh Bhanwala, in 2020.

Hussain and Bhanwala reviewed global best practices from Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, UK and Canada. They consulted extensively with stakeholders from all walks of life before recommending that India be ready for an SSE and asking for the mandate to be given to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The notification to this effect was published earlier this year.

Trading platform for the social sector

The ESS will now serve as a business platform for social enterprises to raise funds transparently and efficiently using various fundraising instruments in accordance with regulatory guidelines. According to the rules, any social enterprise, whether a non-profit organization (NPO) or a for-profit social enterprise (FPE) that establishes its primacy of social purpose, is eligible for the registration on the SSE. Immediately afterwards, NPOs can start the fundraising process by issuing instrumentssuch as Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) through public offering or private placement.Asbyoutlook, for ZCZP issuance, the regulations prescribed the minimum issue size at Rs 1 crore and set the minimum application size for subscriptions at Rs 2 lakh. For FPE, the procedure for issuing and listing securities would remain consistent with the existing exchange processes. The only caveat is that they will also state the Social Impact Score, a score or rating that assesses the environmental/social effects of a company’s initiatives on its past interventions.

Thus, SSEs will have access to additional capital at a lower cost thanks to the standardization of processes and the elimination of individual negotiations. Many social enterprises indicated that they could expand their operational reach if they had access to capital. Even from the perspective of investors, an independent impact assessment body will provide information, much like a credit rating agency. Stocks of the best performing social enterprises will receive a premium, while inefficient enterprises will be penalized by the market. As impact investment scores become public, the flow of funds to sustainability would increase, reducing the burden on government for social programs. Additionally, the SSE will provide an exit option to the investor. Unlike a donation which cannot be recovered after it has been donated, an investment through the ESS can be traded, increasing liquidity for investors in times of urgent need. No wonder, then, that the time for the ESS has come.

Sanjeev Chopra is a former IAS officer and director of the Valley of Words festival. Until recently, he was director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. He tweets @ChopraSanjeev. Views are personal.

