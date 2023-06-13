Business
The reason Man United’s share price soared on the New York Stock Exchange
REVEALED: The reason Man United’s share price soared 24% on the New York Stock Exchange – its highest price in a month – after the ‘CARDIFF Twitter rumour’ was amplified by a big qatari newspaper
The reason behind the sharp rise in Manchester United shares on the New York Stock Exchange has been revealed.
United’s share price – which was around $12 in November when the Glazer family announced it was going up for sale – is still being watched closely and a sudden spike to $25.01 has attracted the ‘attention.
The spike occurred after a report ofQatari newspaper Al-Watanclaimed Sheikh Jassim had prevailed in his bidding war with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
But athleticism say sources close to the Qatari were taken aback by the suggestion that the shares soared because a deal was struck.
In fact, their report clarifies that news of the Qatari bid sealing the deal appears to have come from a Twitter account, believed to be located in Wales, which primarily broadcasts advertisements for illegal broadcast of football matches.
2sporttv, an account with less than 300 subscribers, quickly saw the post, exclaiming that the Qatari offer was a done deal, gaining traction. It will later be promoted by Al-Watan and its publisher.
Sheikh Jassim is said to have emerged victorious in the race to buy Manchester United
United’s stock price soared on the New York Stock Exchange during trading hours
United have been in the market since the Glazers (pictured) announced they were open to a possible takeover in November – but it seems the Qatari news has emerged suspiciously
While the Qatari bid could yet emerge as the winner of the Manchester United takeover battle – it is understood that the reality is not as close as al-The monthclaims.
Alarm bells were ringing for Athletic as there was no sign of Al-Watan’s explosive report on their website landing page.
An analysis of their Facebook page also hit the mark – seen as an odd editorial decision given the size of the story.
2sporttv’s tweet was retweeted and amplified by the publication’s editor, leading to a deeper dive into account transparency.
The report adds that the account advertises illegal football streams and has around 250 followers, with its location listed as Cardiff, Wales.
Nonetheless, there was a sharp rise in United’s share price, leading many to believe a takeover was imminent.
BBC Economics EditorFaisal Islam added additional context around the share price plot, revealing that Jassim’s offer is to buy 100% of the Glazers’ shares, and that he is willing to pay on the listed share price at the New York Stock Exchange when entering into an agreement.
Islam added that the sharp rise in shares had fallen to around a quarter of a million trades in United shares in two and a half hours.
Sheikh Jassim’s bid, estimated at around 5 billion, is for full control of United, while Ratcliffe’s Ineos is around 60% of the club.
There has been growing frustration over the duration of the sale, especially given the imminent opening of the transfer window. The process started in November last year.
Takeover talks have dragged on since Glazers announced they were open to a sale in November
It is understood that the need to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s squad played a major role in the Sheikh’s latest and final decision.
He is keen to complete the takeover and arm the Dutch manager with significant funds ahead of the new season.
Takeover talks have dragged on at United since the Glazers announced they were ready to sell the club in November.
United’s takeover saga is now coming to a conclusion after seven months of endless speculation.
The Glazers first announced they were open to a sale in November, on the same night they confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo left by mutual consent.
