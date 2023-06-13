Stock market today: Wall Street rises as inflation continues to cool

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rose on Tuesday after a colder reading on inflation cemented Wall Street bets for the Federal Reserve to suspend interest rate hikes this week.

The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in afternoon trading, hitting highs it hasn’t hit since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177 points, or 0, 5%, at 34,243, as of 12:52 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% higher.

The US stock market is on the right track on hopes that the economy can avoid a severe recession and that inflation will fall enough for the Federal Reserve to ease its rate hikes. Tuesday’s report showed food, fuel and other consumer prices were 4% higher in May than a year earlier, the latest slowdown from its peak above 9% the last summer.

The data prompted traders to immediately raise bets for the Fed on Wednesday to announce no interest rate changes . If so, it would mark the first meeting in more than a year where there is no rate hike.

The Fed has already raised its short-term benchmark rate to its highest level since 2007, which has slowed inflation but also contributed to several US bank failures and a contraction in manufacturing.

Oracle was one of the biggest forces pushing the S&P 500 higher after reporting higher-than-expected earnings for the last quarter. It climbed 1.1% as it also announced plans to develop artificial intelligence services for organizations.

A rush to AI helped a select group of stocks make huge gains this year, driving much of the stock market rally. Nvidia rose 3.2% on Tuesday to take its gain for the year to 178%. It has raised concerns of a possible bubble, although proponents say AI is the next big thing to remake the economy.

A Bank of America survey of global fund managers found that the majority believe widespread adoption of AI over the next two years will boost profits, according to a report by BofA Global Research.

This survey, however, also indicated that the majority of fund managers believe the Fed is still not done raising interest rates. Many traders expect the Fed to start raising rates again in July, even if it remains stable this week.

Tuesday’s inflation report showed that not only is headline inflation still too high, but also that prices are below the surface. The Fed prefers to look at inflation after excluding food, fuel and housing costs, hoping to get a better idea of ​​where the trend is headed. This supercore inflation is still above the Fed’s comfort level.

The concern is that further hikes by the Fed will mean more pressure on the US banking system as it has already crumbled under the weight of much higher rates. Bank customers are withdrawing their deposits in search of higher returns in money market funds. At the same time, high rates drive down the value of the bonds banks bought and other investments they made when rates were low.

Three high-profile U.S. bank failures since March have shaken confidence in the system, prompting some banks to make it harder for households and businesses to get loans. This puts additional brakes on the economy, increasing the risk of a recession.

Zions Bancorp.

There are only two weeks left before the start of the third quarter of the year. This is remarkable because many investors entered this year predicting that a recession would hit in the third quarter, but the labor market remained remarkably resilient and supported the economy.

Today, the recession has not arrived, and we are witnessing it in public market equity valuations via the recent rally, said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, deputy chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset. Management.

But that doesn’t mean the economy is in the clear. With inflation stubbornly high, we see the economic cycle ending in a recession as the Fed will have to break the back of the labor market to make material progress towards its 2% inflation target, she said.

In the bond market, yields initially fell after the inflation report, but then recovered. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.79% from 3.74% on Monday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.58% to 4.63%.

In overseas markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% after China’s central bank cut its one-week lending rate for the first time since last summer. That appeared to reflect official concern about the health of China’s economic recovery after weaker growth in factory and consumer activity.

Support from the world’s second-largest economy has helped push up the price of crude oil, which has struggled over the past year on concerns about weaker demand. A barrel of US crude rose 3.5% to $69.44. Brent, the international standard, gained 3.4% to $74.28 a barrel.

Inventories were slightly higher in much of the rest of Asia and Europe. The Japanese Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8%.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.