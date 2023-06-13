President Rodgers Introduces Bill to Unleash Clean, Reliable Hydropower Through Innovation and Licensing Reform





washington d.c. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) today introduced the Future of Clean Energy Hydropower Act to expand the generation of clean, renewable, reliable and affordable hydropower in America, as well as to promote the innovation of next-generation hydropower technology. As the nation’s largest source of clean, renewable energy, hydropower is key to winning the future and reducing emissions. In my state of Washington, hydroelectricity accounts for almost 70% of the electricity generated in the state. The Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act preserves our existing hydropower fleet and brings more electricity online by reforming the licensing process and promoting the innovation needed to usher in the next generation of hydropower technology. Today, only 3% of dams in the United States produce electricity. By tapping into this untapped potential for more hydroelectric power, this legislation could help us double hydroelectric production in the United States without building a single new dam. The Clean Energy Futures Act for Hydropower: Confirms that hydroelectricity is an essential renewable energy resource for all Americans ensuring that electricity generated from hydropower is considered a renewable resource for all federal programs and procurement requirements.

Reforms the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licensing process

Affirm a 2-year permitting process for next-generation hydro resources;

Exempt small hydroelectric projects that do not have significant environmental impacts;

Exempting closed-loop pumped storage projects that do not use federal lands or retain navigable waters; And

Promote innovation in turbine design and generation technology to improve performance and efficiency while protecting environmental resources and fish.

Removes barriers to rapidly expanding hydropower development

Recognizes the contributions of hydroelectricity to a more stable and reliable electricity grid

promoting its use to help balance electricity supply and demand and cost-effectively integrate intermittent energy sources. Addresses construction barriers faced by the hydropower industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic by extending the time within which a project must begin construction after receiving its license. The Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act is supported by the following organisations: “This bill recognizes the critical role of hydropower in building a resilient and clean power grid, by improving FERC’s unnecessarily cumbersome hydro licensing process. By improving decision-making and coordination among all stakeholders, this legislation resolves the excessive time, cost and uncertainty associated with the current process. With nearly half of the non-federal fleet up for renewal, this bill will protect and develop valuable hydroelectric assets in ‘in an environmentally responsible manner. Rep. McMorris Rogers is a longtime hydropower champion and we thank her for continuing to push for licensing reform.” Malcolm Woolf, CEO and President of the National Hydropower Association Hydroelectricity is a clean, reliable and abundant source of energy for communities across the country. The Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act will ensure that we free up our hydroelectric capacity to secure American energy and reduce emissions. The American Conservation Coalition Action thanks President McMorris Rodgers for her leadership on clean energy. Christopher Barnard, vice president of external affairs at the American Conservation Coalition Action “Hydroelectric power is a reliable, affordable and clean form of energy that supports families and businesses in the Pacific Northwest. As a resource that can be deployed at any time, hydroelectricity helps prevent outages during of extreme weather events and ensures reliability in the western U.S. when there are peaks in demand Reform of the new hydropower license is vital, and we are fortunate that Rep. McMorris Rodgers recognizes this valuable asset and continues to advocate for the future of clean hydropower in the United States. Kurt Miller, Executive Director of Northwest River Partners Hydropower, whether federal or non-federal, plays a vital role in maintaining system reliability and clean energy goals for millions of consumers across our country. We applaud President McMorris Rodgers for trying to streamline the licensing and renewal process for these vital national energy resources and for her tireless efforts in protecting existing hydroelectric projects. Scott Simms, Executive Director of the Public Power Council (PPC) CLICK HERE to read the full text of the bill.

