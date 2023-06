Webcast: New York City AI Employment Law – Top Risks and Legal Considerations

In this webcast, panelists from Gibson Dunn and Deloitte provide an in-depth discussion of New York City Local Law 144, a groundbreaking law that regulates the use of AI tools in hiring and promotion. The law will be enforced starting July 5, 2023. The webcast looks at the bias reporting and auditing requirements of Local Law 144 as well as the implications of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection’s final rules that implement it. Panelists also explore remaining open questions and discuss practical approaches to conducting an evaluation of an automated decision tool or system. Additionally, panelists discuss the trends they observe from the EEOC and proposed state and local laws that focus on automated decision tools. See the slides (PDF) PANELISTS: Danielle J. Mossis a partner in the New York office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and a member of the firms Labor and Employment and Litigation Practice Groups. She is recognized for representing employers in a wide range of matters, including high-stakes discrimination, harassment and retaliation complaints, as well as wage and hour and covenant matters. She has also conducted numerous highly sensitive internal investigations. Emilie Maxim Lammis a partner in the Washington, DC office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Ms. Lamms’ practice focuses on employment litigation, counseling and investigation. Ms. Lamm has particular expertise advising on legal and policy developments surrounding artificial intelligence and automation across the employment lifecycle. She has also represented technology companies involving allegations of discrimination related to the use of algorithms and AI. Ms. Lamm speaks and writes frequently on AI issues in employment and holds a program certificate from Wharton Online in Artificial Intelligence for Decision Making. ryan hitneris a Managing Director at Deloitte. With over 17 years of experience managing advanced model and algorithm risk, Ryan leads the AI ​​& Algorithmic Assurance practice which aims to help companies responsibly build trust in AI. Morgan Doveis a senior executive at Deloitte. Morgan works within the AI ​​& Algorithmic Assurance practice, with over 8 years of experience specializing in strategic transformations, model validation and quantitative risk management. MCLE CREDIT INFORMATION: This program has been approved for credit in accordance with the requirements of the New York State Board of Continuing Legal Education for a maximum of 1.0 credit hours, of which 1.0 credit hours may be applied to areas of requirement of professional practice. This course is approved for transitional/non-transitional credit. Lawyers seeking credit in New York should obtain an affirmation form before viewing the archived version of this webcast. Please contact [email protected] to request the MCLE form. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP certifies that this activity has been approved for MCLE credit by the State Bar of California for 1.0 hours. California attorneys can claim self-study credit for viewing the archived version of this webcast. No certificate of attendance is required for self-study credit in California.

