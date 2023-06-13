JPMorgan Chase and Epstein survivor Jane Doe 1 reach $290 million settlementExBulletin



. Federal Bureau of Prisons via AP

Jane Doe 1, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes who accused JPMorgan Chase of facilitating the disgraced billionaire’s abuse of dozens of girls and young women, reached a settlement with the bank on her behalf and at the names of other victims.

The bank will pay $290 million as part of the settlement, according to plaintiffs’ attorney David Boies.

“It is, I think, an object lesson in how far we have to go, as a society, to really implement the rule of law, not only for the rich and the powerful, but also for the weak. and the vulnerable,” Boies said in an interview with NPR.

The lawsuit is one of many targeting banks that have served Epstein’s financial dealings for years, even after it emerged in 2006 that Epstein was using his wealth to exploit minors and young women. Last month, Deutsche Bank agreed to a $75 million settlement in a similar case.

News of JPMorgan’s settlement emerged on Monday, the same day a federal judge granted class action status to the lawsuit, saying the number of plaintiffs involved could be “well over 100 people.”

Plaintiffs seek to hold banks accountable for Epstein’s crimes

The settlement is pending court approval, with a hearing scheduled for June 26. The civil suit filed in November accused JPMorgan of taking advantage of the aid and support of Epstein and his cronies “to successfully rape, sexually assault and coercive sex trafficking. Plaintiff Jane Doe 1” and others victims.

The lawsuit covers more than 15 years, from January 1, 1998 to August 19, 2013, when Epstein or his business entities had accounts at JPMorgan. In 2000, according to the lawsuit, Epstein escalated his relationship with the bank as well as his sexual predation, using large sums of money to trick his victims into procuring more girls and young women.

“It’s a situation where virtually every institution that’s supposed to look after the weak and vulnerable has let them down,” Boies said. “Prosecutors have failed them. The justice system has failed them. The justice system has failed them. And the media has failed them.”

“We all now understand that Epstein’s behavior was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man,” he said. JPMorgan said in a statement sent to NPR.

“Any association with him was a mistake and we regret that. We would never have continued doing business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”

Two other high-profile cases linked to Epstein remain unresolved: the U.S. Virgin Islands complaint against JPMorgan Chase and JPMorgan Chase’s claims against its former executive James Edward “Jes” Staley, whom it accuses of covering up the actions of Epstein. During the weekend, Staley was deposed in relation to the costumes of Jane Doe 1 and the Virgin Islands.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General’s office welcomed news of the settlement, with a spokesperson telling NPR that the office “will continue enforcement action to ensure full accountability for JPMorgan’s violations of law. ” and prevent similar cases in the future.

Internal JPMorgan emails uncovered as part of his lawsuit show “there was more concern within JPM about Epstein for many years than previously thought,” the court said. spokesperson.

Monday’s settlement was reached a month after Judge Jed S. Rakoff was removed from the Southern District of the United States in New York. some of Jane Doe 1’s claims against the bank, leaving four other high-profile claims untouched.

Not only do these four complaints accuse JPMorgan of negligence; they also alleged that the bank “knowingly profited from his participation in a sex trafficking business… [and] hindered the enforcement of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act,” according to court documents.

Bank knew or should have, federal judge says

JPMorgan previously sought to limit the scope of the class action, saying it could not have known about the allegations against Epstein before they became public through news reports and criminal charges. But Rakoff noted that the bank’s internal monitors flagged potential crimes.

“Multiple pieces of evidence … suggest that JP Morgan knew or should have known that Epstein was running a sex trafficking business long before 2006,” Rakoff wrote, granting class action status.

“JP Morgan filed several suspicious activity reports related to Epstein’s accounts in 2002,” Rakoff added, saying it suggested the bank suspected or knew outright that Epstein was operating a sex trafficking ring, a crime for which Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, were later charged. Epstein died in prison in 2019; Maxwell was convicted in 2021.

In court filings, JPMorgan suggested the class could be as small as 32 people, who were sexually abused or trafficked by Epstein from early 2007.

But if the period used to define the class is extended to 2002, writes Rakoff, the data of the Epstein Victim Compensation Program suggests that “the proposed class contains well over 100 people”.

JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank The agreements are “both life-changing and historic for survivors,” plaintiffs’ attorney Sigrid McCawley told NPR, adding that money that once “flowed with impunity” is now being put to good use.