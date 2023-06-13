How AI will accelerate the circular economy

Although living on a planet with limited resources, our economy remains largely linear and full of single-use products. The transition to a circular economy, where businesses recover or recycle resources, has encountered obstacles, including the low value of used products and high recycling costs. Harvard’s D^3 Institute recently highlighted how digital tools and AI can help overcome these barriers. They discussed three key strategies: extending product life, using fewer materials in production, and using more recycled materials. These technology-based strategies promise significant financial returns, but unleashing their full potential will require serious investment. Simply put, it’s high time companies recognized the potential to turn waste into wealth.

The global economy still operates in a linear fashion and is characterized by the extraction, production, consumption and disposal of materials. This is a problem given that we live on a planet with limited resources. Yet the shift to a circular economy, in which companies recover or recycle resources used in their value chain, has remained elusive, despite the offer billion dollars of value creation. Barriers include the low residual value of used products, the inability to collect materials, the prohibitive costs of separating and processing materials, and the lack of traceability of products and materials that are recycled.

To accelerate the pace of innovation and learning, Harvard Business School’s Digital, Data, and Design (D^3) Institute recently held a circular economy event, where entrepreneurs and business leaders shared how they are using digital tools and artificial intelligence to break down these barriers and create entirely new markets and business models. Specifically, the conference identified three main ways to achieve a more circular economy: increasing product use, material efficiency and the use of recycled materials.

Product use

The use of the product is intended to extend the useful life of a product, for example through sharing economy platforms, product refurbishment programs or life enhancement of the product. One of the new ways companies are extending product life is by updating software over-the-air, which increases a product’s residual value. Take the example of the iPhone. Today, the iPhone is 80% of the market among approximately 300 million phones on the second-hand market. One of the main reasons for this success, explained Marcelo Claure, former CEO of Sprint and Softbank International, at the event, is the backward compatibility of the iOS operating system, which ensures that a user can access the app ecosystem and all new features released by Apple. , maintaining the appeal of iPhones as a high-quality product in the second-hand market. Over-the-air software updates are becoming the norm for more products, even cars. As a result, we anticipate an increase in the residual value of used products and an increase in product usage.

Contrary to the belief that extending product life could hinder sales growth and therefore companies should implement a planned obsolescence strategy, large companies perceive the increased use of products as a mechanism to reach new consumers, improve customer satisfaction, and create business models that monetize their efforts to create more sustainable products through services. Apple now has 935 million subscribers in its services segment, which grew up at nearly $80 billion in revenue and nearly double the gross margin compared to the hardware business.

Another possibility for extending the useful life of products is the product-as-a-service model, in which companies retain ownership of a product while consumers pay for its use. Advances in data and tracking technology have allowed for a better flow of information to facilitate this business model. For example, SuperCircle developed a digital infrastructure that enabled circularity in the fashion industry by integrating customer purchase data with warehouse and distribution systems to trace the lifecycle of garments. Entrepreneur Chloe Songer, co-founder of SuperCircle, shared how she partners with apparel brands like Reformation to create a customer experience that allows goods to be returned for credit or discount, while easing logistics infrastructure for bundle and sell these clothes for recycling. sector. Identifying the consumer as a temporary owner of a long-term asset opens up a world of opportunity to continue engaging customers.

Material efficiency

Material efficiency, which refers to making products with fewer materials, is not a new concept for many companies that have long pursued a lean operating model characterized by minimizing waste in manufacturing processes. production. However, with recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and innovative technologies, materials efficiency is seeing the emergence of even more opportunities.

For example, our conference heard how entrepreneur Shelly Xus SXD Zero Waste applies artificial intelligence to redesign clothing mockups that generate less pre-consumer waste from offcuts during clothing production. The result is the creation of sweaters, dresses or pants with almost zero fabric waste and approximately 55% lower cost, as opposed to 1030% waste in traditional designs. Successful entrepreneurial solutions will be those that invest time in educating B2B customers about the potential for cost savings and the need to overhaul legacy processes that traditionally result in more waste, such as fashion design.

The Robust Technology segment, utilizing breakthrough science, engineering and technology, also has the potential to create solutions that both reduce the material impact of existing supply chains and create replacements that can be integrated into existing supply chains. An example of an entrepreneur in this space is Luciano Bueno, who founded GALY, a company that grows cotton from cells in a laboratory using 80% fewer resources compared to traditional agriculture. An important part of the innovation journey in challenging technologies is educating investors about longer innovation cycles and the need for iterations on the path to scalability.

Recycled materials

Perhaps the most well-known element of a circular business model is minimizing the use of virgin materials as a percentage of a product’s total materials. For example, Apples products now include 20% recycled materials. Beyond reducing carbon emissions, using more recycled materials helps companies increase material safety, which is of particular concern for industries dependent on rare minerals such as lithium and cobalt. Increasing recycled materials is also a key solution to reducing carbon intensity in hard-to-reduce industries like cement and steel. However, Joy Chen and Per Anders Enkvist of McKinsey pointed out that the availability of recycled materials is currently limited and sometimes more expensive than virgin materials. Technological improvements aimed at increasing the availability of high-quality recycled materials and reducing costs are therefore huge opportunities.

In particular, scaling up material recovery and separation is key to making recycled materials more available and affordable. Bjrn Arve Ofstad, CEO of Norsk Gjenvinning, the largest waste management company in the Nordic countries, explained that this sector needs an upstream raw material, technology to sort and treat waste to be used downstream , and a downstream taker. This process needs to be done on an industry-wide scale where the materials are accessible at the right time, at the right price, and at the right quality. Robotics can facilitate this sorting process at a lower cost. For example, Apple has developed Daisya state-of-the-art robot that can break down an iPhone into reusable components in 18 seconds, including rare minerals such as cobalt, gold and platinum.

Opaque supply chains represent significant barriers to understanding the decomposition of end-of-life materials for recovery and sorting. Google’s Maria McClay explained how in 2019 Google piloted a solution to use machine learning and analytics to provide a more comprehensive view of impact across the textile value chain, and in 2021 was able to extend the offer to other brands. Another solution described by Hari Nair of Procter & Gamble is the Holy Grail Project which uses digital watermarks in products to facilitate the sorting of end-of-life recyclables.

Investing in the Trillion Dollar Opportunity

To support the adoption and scale of these digitization-based solutions, we need investments to fund the trillion-dollar opportunity. Yet asset allocators in circularity face a pattern recognition challenge, where the ability to identify promising opportunities is still evolving. Venture capital funds have been reluctant to invest in start-ups with large capital expenditure needs, which is often the case in circular solutions. On the other hand, private equity funds have been reluctant to invest in early stage startups. One solution, described by Generate Capital’s Andrew Merino, is the emergence of sustainability-focused multi-sector funds that bridge the gap between traditional venture capital and private equity. To fully exploit the investment potential of a circular economy, investors need to develop deep sector expertise and innovate in investment structures.