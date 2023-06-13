Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher after a colder reading on inflation





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks open higher after a colder reading on inflation bolstered Wall Street expectations that the Federal Reserve should pause interest rate hikes again this week. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in early trading on Tuesday, pushing even further to highs it hasn’t hit since April 2022. The Dow rose slightly 50 points, or 0.1% , and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Stocks jumped on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession and inflation would ease. Yields fell in the bond market as traders stepped up bets that the Fed would announce no interest rate changes on Wednesday. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below. Wall Street rose slightly early Tuesday after new data showed that consumer prices in the United States have cooled last month, although some underlying price pressures remained elevated. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% before the bell on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Oil prices rebounded after falling 3% on Monday. Consumer prices rose just 0.1% from April to May, the government announced on Tuesday, extending a year of price easing. Measured year-on-year, inflation slowed to just 4% in May, the lowest 12-month figure in more than two years and well below the annual rise of 4.9% in april. Tuesday’s inflation numbers come just as Fed officials begin a pivotal two-day meeting, where they are expected to leave interest rates alone after imposing 10 straight rate hikes since March 2022. On Wednesday, the central bank will probably announce that he skips a rate hike but may hint that he will start raising rates again as soon as July. The Fed’s benchmark lending rate is at a 16-year high, leading to a contraction in manufacturing activity and three high-profile bank failures. The bull market rally appears to have no end, Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report. Wall Street seems confident that the Fed will not make its 11th consecutive rate hike this week. Two Fed board members said the Fed is expected to hold a rate hike this week while it gathers data on the impact of previous hikes. Central banks in Europe and Japan are also due to meet this week to discuss possible rate hikes. In Europe at midday, the FTSE 100 in London was up 0.1% and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.3%. The DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.4%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,233.67 after China’s central bank cut its one-week lending rate for the first time since last summer. This appears to reflect official concerns about the health of China’s economic recovery after weaker growth in factory and consumer activity. In premarket trading, Bunge fell nearly 2% after announcing it was buying Dutch company Viterra in an $18 billion deal that would create a global agricultural giant. Viterra shareholders will receive approximately 65.6 million Bunge shares valued at approximately $6.2 billion and approximately $2 billion in cash. Bunge will assume $9.8 billion of Viterra’s debt. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo jumped 1.8% to 33,018.65 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.6% to 19,521.42. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3% to 2,637.95 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,138.90. New Zealand and Bangkok moved forward. Singapore and Jakarta declined. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.38 to $68.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $3.05 on Monday to $67.12. Brent crude, the price basis of international oil trade, gained $1.62 to $73.46 a barrel in London. It lost $2.95 the previous session to $71.84. The dollar fell to 139.19 yen from 139.62 yen on Monday. The euro fell from $1.0756 to $1.0812. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% on Monday to hit a 14-month high. High-growth stocks, seen by investors as among the biggest beneficiaries of lower rates, led the market. Tech stocks alone accounted for more than half of the S&P 500 gain. McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland. Joe Mcdonald and Matt Ott, The Associated Press









