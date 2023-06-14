Wall Street rises as inflation continues to cool – ABC4 Utah

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rose on Tuesday after a colder reading on inflation, as Wall Street bet the Federal Reserve would suspend interest rate hikes this week.

The S&P 500 rose 30.08 points, or 0.7%, to 4,369.01, its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 145.79, or 0.4%, to 34 212.12, while the Nasdaq composite rebounded 111.40, or 0.8%, to 13,573.32.

The U.S. stock market is on the right track on hopes that the economy can avoid a severe recession and that inflation can fall enough for the Federal Reserve to slow its rate hikes. Tuesday’s report showed food, fuel and other consumer prices were 4% higher in May than a year earlier, the latest slowdown from inflation’s peak of 9.1 % of last summer.

The data prompted traders to immediately raise bets for the Fed to announce on Wednesday that it is not changing interest rates. If so, it would mark the first meeting in more than a year where there is no rate hike.

The Fed has already raised its short-term benchmark rate to its highest level since 2007, which has slowed inflation but also contributed to several US bank failures and a contraction in manufacturing.

Nvidia rebounded 3.9% and was the strongest force to lift the S&P 500, along with other tech stocks. Technology and other high-growth stocks are seen as among the biggest beneficiaries of an easing in rate hikes.

Nvidia has received an additional boost from Wall Street’s recent frenzy over artificial intelligence, which has helped a select group of stocks soar to huge gains this year.

But unlike earlier this year, when a small group of stocks were responsible for most of the S&P 500’s gains, Tuesday’s rise was broad-based, with four out of five stocks in the index rising.

Commodity producers and industrial companies recorded some of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 amid hopes for a resilient economy. Miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.3% and United Airlines climbed 3.7%, for example.

Despite all this optimism, however, much of Wall Street does not believe the end has yet come to rate hikes. Many traders expect the Fed to start raising rates again in July, even if it remains stable this week.

Tuesday’s inflation report showed that headline inflation was still too high, as were price gains below the surface. The Fed prefers to look at inflation after excluding food, fuel and housing costs, hoping to get a better idea of ​​where the trend is headed. This supercore inflation is still above the Fed’s comfort level.

The concern is that further hikes by the Fed will mean more pressure on the US banking system as it has already cracked under higher rates. Bank customers withdraw deposits in search of higher returns in money market funds. At the same time, rising rates drive down the value of bonds bought by banks and other investments they made when rates were low.

Three high-profile U.S. bank failures since March have shaken confidence in the system, forcing some banks to toughen lending standards for households and businesses. This puts additional brakes on the economy, increasing the risk of a recession.

Zions Bancorp. fell 1.6% after appearing to cut its outlook for future net interest income in an investor presentation.

There are only two weeks left before the start of the third quarter of the year. This is remarkable because many investors entered this year predicting that a recession would hit in the third quarter, but the labor market remained remarkably resilient and supported the economy.

Today, the recession has not arrived, and we are witnessing it in public market equity valuations via the recent rally, said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, deputy chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset. Management.

But that doesn’t mean the economy is in the clear. With inflation stubbornly high, we see the economic cycle ending in a recession as the Fed will have to break the back of the labor market to make material progress towards its 2% inflation target, she said.

In the bond market, yields initially fell after the inflation report, but recovered thereafter. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.83% from 3.74% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.58% to 4.69%.

In overseas markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6% after China’s central bank cut its one-week lending rate for the first time since last summer. This appears to reflect official concerns about the health of China’s economic recovery after weaker growth in factory and consumer activity.

Support from the world’s second-largest economy has helped push up the price of crude oil, which has struggled over the past year on concerns about weaker demand. A barrel of US crude rose $2.30 to $69.42. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $2.45 to $74.29 a barrel.

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Joe McDonald contributed.