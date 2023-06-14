Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and resumption of production after Alberta wildfires





Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 13, 2023) – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF) (“Saturn“or the”Business“) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) to graduate the listing of its ordinary shares (the “Ordinary actions“) to the Main Board of the TSX. Saturn expects common stock to begin trading under the symbol “FLOORon the TSX on June 15, 2023, when trading on the TSX Venture Exchange will cease. No action is required from Saturn stockholders. The Company’s publicly traded warrants (expiring on July 7, 2023 and March 10, 2025, respectively) will also be transferred to the TSX. “The move to the TSX, Canada’s largest stock exchange, is an exciting achievement for our company,” said John Jeffrey, CEO of Saturn. “Our staff’s hard work and shareholder support over the past 24 months has resulted in our rapidly becoming a company that meets the stringent listing requirements of the TSX. We anticipate that trading on the TSX will provide us with additional market visibility, provide our shareholders with additional liquidity and provide access to a broader and more diverse range of international and institutional investors. Saturn is further pleased to report that it has restored over 90% of the estimated 10,000 boe/d (60% oil and NGLs) of production that had been curtailed since May 4, 2023 due to the forest in Alberta. We are relieved to report that all Saturn employees and contractors who were displaced by the wildfires have returned to their homes in good condition. Saturn is assessing potential damage to our wells and infrastructure, and we are not currently aware of any significant impairment. The Company also confirms that 268,333,333 of the Company’s publicly traded common stock warrants exercisable on a 20:1 basis at $0.16 per share (symbol SOIL.WT) have expired and ceased to be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange beginning June 5, 2023. As the warrants were listed, changes to their terms (including any extension or price adjustment) were not permitted under the Corporate Rules. TSX Venture Exchange Finance Manual. About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil-weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive complementary opportunities. Saturn has built an attractive portfolio of low decline, free cash flow operated assets in Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan and Central Alberta which offer an extensive inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities in several areas. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn’s goal is to grow reserves, production and cash flow with an attractive return on invested capital. Beginning June 15, 2023, Saturn shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SOIL” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMKA”. Further information and a company presentation can be found on Saturn’s website at www.saturnoil.com. Saturn Oil & Gas media and investor contacts: John Jeffrey, MBA – President and CEO

Such. : +1 (587) 392-7902

www.saturnoil.com Kevin Smith, MBA – Vice President of Corporate Development

Tel: +1 (587) 392-7900

[email protected] Notice to readers Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169833

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boereport.com/2023/06/13/saturn-oil-gas-inc-announces-graduation-to-the-toronto-stock-exchange-and-restored-production-from-alberta-wildfires/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos