Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as US inflation cools





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after a colder reading of U.S. inflation fueled hopes the Federal Reserve will postpone a possible interest rate hike. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney increased. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.7% to a 14-month high after government data showed on Tuesday that US consumer inflation fell to 4% from a year earlier in May, compared to 4.9% the previous month. That was less than half of last June’s peak of 9.1%, but still double the Fed’s 2% target. That bolstered hopes that the Fed will avoid announcing another rate hike when its monthly meeting ends on Wednesday. Two Fed board members have previously said the US central bank should postpone another hike while it studies the impact of previous increases. The Fed will see this as a window of opportunity to pause, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a statement. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,243.66 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 33,338.37. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.2% to 19,562.35. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,633.34 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,158.70. New Zealand fell while Singapore and Bangkok advanced. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,369.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 34,212.12 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8% to 13,573.32. Traders hope the US economy can avoid a recession even after the Fed raised its key rate to a 16-year high to quell runaway inflation by cooling business activity. Tuesday’s inflation reading prompted traders to raise bets that the Fed won’t announce any changes to interest rates. It would be the first monthly meeting in more than a year without a rate hike. Previous rate hikes led to a contraction in manufacturing and three high-profile bank failures. Nvidia rebounded 3.9% and was the strongest force to lift the S&P 500, along with other tech stocks. Tech and other high-growth stocks are seen as among the biggest beneficiaries if the Fed eases rate hikes. Nvidia got an extra boost from Wall Street’s enthusiasm for artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, four out of five S&P 500 stocks rose. Commodity producers and industrial companies have seen some of the biggest gains amid hopes for a resilient economy. Miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.3%. Many traders expect the Fed to start raising rates again in July even if it remains stable this week. Zions Bancorp. fell 1.6% after appearing to cut its outlook for future net interest income in an investor presentation. Many investors entered this year predicting that a recession would hit in the third quarter, two weeks from now. Yet a resilient labor market has supported economic activity. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 23 cents to $69.19 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.30 on Tuesday to $69.42. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, fell 19 cents to $74.10 a barrel in London. It gained $2.45 the previous session at $74.29. The dollar fell to 140.08 yen from 140.29 yen on Tuesday. The euro fell from $1.0790 to $1.0795.

