Is the Stock Exchange open on June 16?





Is the stock market open on June 16? The answer to this question is no. The stock exchange will be closed on Monday June 19, for the June 16 holiday. Bond traders will also have a long weekend as the bond market is also closed on Monday. The holiday, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and falls on the anniversary of the June 19, 1865 proclamation of the Union Army General Gordon Granger that Texas was no longer a slave state. Granger’s announcement came two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation that freed enslaved people in the South. While Juneteenth has been unofficially celebrated for more than two centuries, Congress voted in 2021 to make it the 11th federal holiday. When President Joe Biden signed the bill Juneteenth became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. Although the three-day weekend is a pleasant break for investors, there are many uncertainties that could create headaches for them when they return. Admittedly, the S&P 500 has climbed strong this year in a handful of mega-caps. tech stocks – and some people say we are in a new bull market (spoiler alert, were not ). However, Phillip Wool, managing director and head of investment solutions at Rayliant Global Advisors expects the rally “to be short-lived as the market faces a number of headwinds, including rising interest rate a potential recession and increased Treasury issuance. » Wool says investors “should be aware of these risks and should consider reducing their equity exposure if they are concerned about the direction of the market.” In the meantime, for those wondering what time does the market open during normal trading hours, the Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday. Are the banks open on June 16? The answer to this question is no. Monday June 19 is one of many public holidays in 2023, so banks will also be closed. Below we present a complete schedule of all stock and bond holidays for 2023. Market Holidays 2023 Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Vacation NYSE Nasdaq Bond markets* Monday January 2 New Year’s Day (Observed) Farm Farm Farm Monday January 16 Martin Luther King Jr Day Farm Farm Farm Monday February 20 Presidents Day/Washington Birthday Farm Farm Farm Thursday, April 6 Holy Thursday Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) friday april 7 Good Friday Farm Farm Farm Friday May 26 Friday before Memorial Day Open Open Early closing (2 p.m.) Monday, May 29 Remembrance Day Farm Farm Farm Monday, June 19 June 16 National Independence Day Farm Farm Farm Monday July 3 Monday before Independence Day Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (2 p.m.) tuesday 4th july Independence Day Farm Farm Farm Monday, September 5 Labor Day Farm Farm Farm Monday, October 9 Columbus Day Open Open Farm Friday November 10 veterans day Open Open Farm Thursday, November 23 thanksgiving day Farm Farm Farm Friday November 24 Day after Thanksgiving Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (1 p.m.) Early closing (2 p.m.) Monday, December 25 the day of Christmas Farm Farm Farm * This is the calendar of bond market holidays recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change. Related content

