Stock market today: Global stocks and Wall Street futures mixed after US inflation cools

BEIJING (AP) Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were mixed on Wednesday after a colder reading on U.S. inflation fueled hopes the Federal Reserve will postpone a possible interest rate hike.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo advanced. Oil prices have risen.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 hit a 14-month high after official data on Tuesday showed consumer inflation in the United States fell to 4% year on year earlier in May, against 4.9% the previous month. That was less than half of last June’s peak of 9.1%, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.

That bolstered hopes that the Fed will avoid announcing another rate hike when its monthly meeting ends on Wednesday. Two Fed board members said the U.S. central bank should postpone a hike while it studies the impact of previous increases.

The Fed will see this as a window of opportunity to pause, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a statement.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1% to 7,602.64. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.2% to 7,323.55 and the DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.2% to 16,272.07.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was up 0.2%. That of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.1%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Dow gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite rebounded 0.8%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3,228.98 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.5% to 33,502.42. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell less than 0.6% to 19,408.42.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7% to 2,619.08 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,161.70.

India’s Sensex added 0.2% to 63,244.17. New Zealand fell while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

Traders hope the US economy can avoid a recession even after the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to quell runaway inflation by cooling business activity.

Tuesday’s inflation reading prompted traders to raise bets that the Fed won’t announce any changes to interest rates. It would be the first monthly meeting in more than a year without a rate hike.

Previous rate hikes led to a contraction in manufacturing and three high-profile bank failures.

Nvidia gained 3.9% on Tuesday and was the strongest force to lift the S&P 500, along with other tech stocks. Tech and other high-growth stocks are seen as among the biggest beneficiaries if the Fed eases rate hikes.

Nvidia got an extra boost from Wall Street’s enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday, four out of five S&P 500 stocks rose.

Commodity producers and industrial companies have seen some of the biggest gains amid hopes for a resilient economy. Miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.3%.

Many traders expect the Fed to start raising rates again in July even if it remains stable this week.

Zions Bancorp. fell 1.6% after appearing to cut its outlook for future net interest income in an investor presentation.

Many investors entered this year predicting that a recession would hit in the third quarter, two weeks from now. Yet a resilient labor market has supported economic activity.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 42 cents to $69.84 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.30 on Tuesday to $69.42. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, added 57 cents to $74.86 a barrel in London. It gained $2.45 the previous session at $74.29.

The dollar fell to 139.90 yen from 140.29 yen on Tuesday. The euro gained $1.0796 from $1.0790.