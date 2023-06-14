The Japanese stock market is booming. Here’s why.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stood in front of the cameras in 2014 and said he was going to shake up the way business operated in Japan. It was a tall order. Shocked by the years of economic malaise that followed the bubble of the 1980s, Japanese leaders clung to the status quo for years. Raises for employees and returns for shareholders were rare. The consequence was an economy that barely grew.

Today, there are signs of a significant change in the way the country’s corporations are run, changes that are helping to breathe new life into the economy. In recent months, Canon shareholders have demanded a diverse boardCitizen Watch said it would buy back up to a quarter of its sharesand the owner of Uniqlo has promised his workers salary increases up to 40 percent. The Tokyo Stock Exchange implored companies to be aware of their stock price.

Mix in a surprisingly strong economy this year, a weak currency, ultra-low interest rates as many of the world’s biggest economies raise them and a Warren Buffett sheet and you have the best performing major stock market in the world.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has jumped nearly 30% this year, far outpacing the gains of the S&P 500, the benchmark in the United States. The Nikkei has not been this high since the early 1990s, when Japan was collapsing in what is known as the Lost Decade.