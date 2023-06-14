Business
The Japanese stock market is booming. Here’s why.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stood in front of the cameras in 2014 and said he was going to shake up the way business operated in Japan. It was a tall order. Shocked by the years of economic malaise that followed the bubble of the 1980s, Japanese leaders clung to the status quo for years. Raises for employees and returns for shareholders were rare. The consequence was an economy that barely grew.
Today, there are signs of a significant change in the way the country’s corporations are run, changes that are helping to breathe new life into the economy. In recent months, Canon shareholders have demanded a diverse boardCitizen Watch said it would buy back up to a quarter of its sharesand the owner of Uniqlo has promised his workers salary increases up to 40 percent. The Tokyo Stock Exchange implored companies to be aware of their stock price.
Mix in a surprisingly strong economy this year, a weak currency, ultra-low interest rates as many of the world’s biggest economies raise them and a Warren Buffett sheet and you have the best performing major stock market in the world.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has jumped nearly 30% this year, far outpacing the gains of the S&P 500, the benchmark in the United States. The Nikkei has not been this high since the early 1990s, when Japan was collapsing in what is known as the Lost Decade.
Some observers are quick to warn that investors have been burned in the past by being overly optimistic about changing boardroom attitudes in Japan. But corporate profits are improving and Japan’s economy, the world’s third-largest, is basking in a post-pandemic glow: inflation is finally back, consumer spending is rising and foreign tourists are back.
Fundamental economic conditions in Japan, including corporate earnings, are better than in the United States, Europe and China, said Yuichi Murao, a senior executive at Nomura Asset Management in Tokyo. In terms of GDP growth, Japan will outperform.
Japan’s gross domestic product increase from January to March was revised sharply higher last week, to an annual rate of 2.7% from an initial reading of 1.6%. The overall picture remains mixed as higher business spending was more focused on restocking shelves and warehouses, not customer demand. Private consumption, an indicator of what people spend, weakened slightly.
Still, domestic demand remains strong, Murao said. It is expected to rise further, similar to the so-called revenge spending that other countries experienced after their lockdowns ended. Japan was one of the last countries to lift restrictions, and while tourist numbers are still far below what they were before 2020, foreign visitors are pouring in.
They are spending a lot more money than before, partly because of the weak yen, Murao said. The yen fell to its lowest level since the 1990s against the US dollar.
Japan has also made progress against two lingering issues, with wages and inflation improving in recent months. consumer price, excluding fresh productspink 3.4% in April, the highest level in decades. Unlike the United States and Europe, rising inflation is more welcome in Japan because it has been mired at such low levels for so long, and Japan’s central bank has signaled it will stick to Monetary easing.
But inflation has been largely fueled by post-pandemic supply shortages, said Chong Hoon Park, head of economic research for Japan and South Korea at Standard Chartered Bank in Seoul. It’s not driven by wage growth, Mr Park said, adding that he expects inflation next year to fall below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target. .
The challenge is to maintain and expand the increase in incomes recently witnessed in some segments of the economy. A survey carried out by a group of companies revealed that large companies agreed to increase the wages of a 3.9% average this year, the highest rate in decades.
The government is focusing on raising wages and making it easier for workers to change jobs in search of higher pay. Last week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated that his economic priorities structural wage increases and labor market reform.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange is another leader in promoting a change in corporate mindset. In March, the exchange made a plan this would force companies whose price is lower than their book value to increase their share price. One of the easiest ways to do this is to pay bigger dividends and buy back more shares. While it’s unclear when the stock market will start implementing the policy, it’s likely that behemoths like Toyota and Honda, which said it plans to buy back shares this year, will have to make changes. (Shares of Toyota are up 27% and Hondas 50% this year.)
The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.5% on Wednesday to 33,502, a new high for the year.
The shift to get companies to pay more attention to earnings and stock prices was evident to Seth Fischer, a hedge fund manager who has publicly campaigned for change in Japanese companies for more than a decade. perhaps most memorable in urging nintendoto get its games on mobile phones.
We are seeing dramatic changes in the behavior of senior executives, said Mr. Fischer, the founder of Oasis Capital, from Hong Kong.
An example cited by Mr. Fischer is Canon, the camera and optical equipment company. Shareholders chastised its chairman and chief executive, nearly ousting him from the board, for a lack of gender diversity among directors. And the continued incentive to invest more of the cash they hold in reserve has led Japanese companies to announce a record $70 billion redemptions in the year ending March, according to the Nikkei newspaper. Dividends for the current year are expected to reach a new record, exceed $100 billion. All of these movements combine to inject money into the real economy.
Then there’s the endorsement of Mr. Buffett, who recently said he had increased his holdings in the Japanese conglomerates Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo. In April, he told Nikkei he planned to invest more in Japanese companies. Foreign investors have poured money into Japanese stocks since then, with some turning away from China as geopolitical tensions rise between Beijing and Washington.
Mr. Fischer is among the bulls. And as companies take steps to improve their value, he said, they will help Japan’s overall economy by increasing incomes.
Investors were finally told there was an opportunity for dramatic change in Japan, he said.
