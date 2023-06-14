Aligning Cybersecurity with Business Goals Helps Drive Revenue Growth and Reduce Breach Costs, Says Accenture Report Accenture State of Cyber ​​Resilience 2023 Report Reveals Key Characteristics of “Cyber ​​Transformers” Who Make Cyber ​​Security a Cornerstone of Their Business Transformation Efforts

NEW YORK; June 13, 2023 – Organizations that closely align their cybersecurity programs with business goals are 18% more likely to achieve target revenue growth and market share and improve customer satisfaction, as well as 26% more likely to reduce the cost of cybersecurity breaches/incidents, on average, according to new research from Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

Accenture”State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2023is based on a survey of 3,000 security and business leaders from major organizations in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific. The report identifies a group of companies that are leading the way in their cybersecurity efforts. These companies, which Accenture calls “cyber transformers” and represent 30% of respondents, are balancing excellence in cyber resilience with alignment with business strategy to achieve better business results.

“The accelerated adoption of digital technologies such as generative AI, combined with complex regulations, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, is testing organizations’ approach to managing cyber risk,” said said Palo Dal Cin, global head of Accenture Security. “In this rapidly changing environment, business leaders must weave cybersecurity into the fabric of their core digital transformation efforts to become resilient. This is one of the key differentiating traits of cyber-transformers, which demonstrates that they are better equipped to drive successful business results. »

Four characteristics distinguish cyber processors from other companies. They:

Excellent in integrating cybersecurity and risk management. Cyber ​​processors incorporate a cyber risk-based framework into their enterprise risk management program; ensure that their cybersecurity operations and leaders agree on the priority of assets and operations to be protected; and consider cybersecurity risk to a large extent when assessing overall business risk (65% vs. 11%).

Cyber ​​processors incorporate a cyber risk-based framework into their enterprise risk management program; ensure that their cybersecurity operations and leaders agree on the priority of assets and operations to be protected; and consider cybersecurity risk to a large extent when assessing overall business risk (65% vs. 11%). Leverage cybersecurity as a service to improve security operations. Cyber ​​processors are more likely than others to use managed service providers to administer cybersecurity operations (40% vs. 24%).

Cyber ​​processors are more likely than others to use managed service providers to administer cybersecurity operations (40% vs. 24%). Are more committed to protecting their ecosystem. Cyber ​​processors are more likely than others to take actions such as integrating their ecosystem or supply chain partners into their incident response plan (45% vs. 37%) and requiring them to comply strict cybersecurity standards (41% vs. 29%).

Cyber ​​processors are more likely than others to take actions such as integrating their ecosystem or supply chain partners into their incident response plan (45% vs. 37%) and requiring them to comply strict cybersecurity standards (41% vs. 29%). Count heavily on automation. Cyber ​​processors are much more likely than others to rely heavily on automation for their cybersecurity programs (89% vs. 57%). Additionally, 96% of all respondents whose organizations are significantly automating their cybersecurity said automation helps them alleviate cyber talent shortages, a major challenge for any business seeking cyber resilience.

“While organizations are taking steps to better align cybersecurity programs with business objectives, more needs to be done, with over 60% of respondents still experiencing successful breaches from outside their organizations” , said Jacky Fox, Accenture Security. leader for Europe. “To work more effectively across the entire C-suite and ensure security efforts have a positive impact on the business, you need a business-led CISO who acts as an educator and collaborator with managers not related to safety.”

The report highlights that organizations that incorporate three key cybersecurity actions into their digital transformation efforts and apply strong cybersecurity practices across the organization are nearly six times more likely to experience more effective digital transformations than those who do not do both. Cybersecurity actions that organizations can take to increase the success and satisfaction of their digital transformations are:

Require cybersecurity checks before the deployment of all new commercial services and products.

Apply cybersecurity incrementally as each stage of digital transformation is completed.

Appoint a cybersecurity representative on the core transformation team who orchestrates cybersecurity across all transformation initiatives.

You can explore the 2023 State of Cybersecurity Resilience Report in Accenture Foresight, Accenture’s new thought leadership app, which provides a personalized feed of all our latest reports, case studies, blogs, interactive data charts, podcasts and more. Download the app at

http://www.accenture.com/foresight.

Methodology

Accenture Research surveyed 3,000 executives, including 2,500 Chief Information Security Officers (CIOs) and 500 CEOs and CFOs, of large organizations (revenue > US$1 billion) in 15 industries across 14 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America. The objective was to understand the role of cybersecurity in organizations’ transformation approach and the broader cybersecurity practices that facilitate secure digital transformation. The study was carried out from September to October 2022.

