Wall Street futures mixed with Fed’s looming rate call





Wall Street futures are mixed on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate policy decision and new inflation data.

Dow Jones futures fell about 0.1% before the bell and the S&P 500 rose 0.2%.

A fresher reading on U.S. inflation on Tuesday boosted hopes the Federal Reserve will announce it is skipping an interest rate hike after its Wednesday meeting. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 hit a 14-month high after official data on Tuesday showed consumer inflation in the United States fell to 4% year on year earlier in May, against 4.9% the previous months. That was less than half of last June’s 9.1% peak, but it was still double the Fed’s 2% target. Two Fed board members said the U.S. central bank should postpone a hike while it studies the impact of previous increases. The Fed will see this as a window of opportunity to pause, ACY Securities’ Clifford Bennett said in a statement. There are hopes that the US economy can avoid a recession even after the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate to a 16-year high to cool economic activity in a bid to quell runaway inflation. Tuesday’s inflation reading prompted traders to raise bets that the Fed won’t announce any changes to interest rates. It would be the first monthly meeting in more than a year without a rate hike, although the Fed is expected to start raising rates again in July even if it holds steady this week. Previous rate hikes led to a contraction in manufacturing and three high-profile bank failures. Tech and other high-growth stocks are seen as among the biggest beneficiaries if the Fed eases rate hikes. Many investors entered this year predicting that a recession would hit in the third quarter, two weeks from now. Yet a resilient labor market has supported economic activity. At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5%, the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.6% and the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.9%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1% to 3,228.98 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.5% to 33,502.42. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell less than 0.6% to 19,408.42. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7% to 2,619.08 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 7,161.70. India’s Sensex added 0.2% to 63,244.17. New Zealand fell while Singapore and Bangkok advanced. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.05 to $70.47 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.30 on Tuesday to $69.42. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, added $1.18 to $75.47 a barrel in London. It gained $2.45 the previous session at $74.29. The dollar fell to 140.02 yen from 140.29 yen on Tuesday. The euro gained $1.0807 from $1.0790. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Dow gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite rebounded 0.8%. – McDonald’s reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

