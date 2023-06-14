Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday June 14
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Will the Fed stay put?
The consumer price index had its say. Now it’s the Federal Reserve’s turn. On Wednesday, the central bank’s board is expected to announce its next rate decision. Just about everyone expects Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his team to keep his benchmark rate steady, especially after Tuesday’s CPI report showed inflation slowing. at a rate of 4% year-on-year. That’s still higher than the Fed’s 2% target, but after more than a year of rate hikes, the market is ready for a break. Follow live market updates.
2. AMD challenges Nvidia
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su speaks during AMD’s keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
david becker | Getty Images News | Getty Images
AMD is not happy to leave Nvidia have fun during the AI boom in technology. AMD announced on Tuesday that it will begin shipping its MI300X GPU chip to select customers later this year. GPUs are used by companies like OpenAI to develop artificial intelligence programs. AMD CEO Lisa Su told investors that artificial intelligence is “the most important and strategic long-term growth opportunity.” AMD has a lot of catching up to do though. Nvidia dominates the AI chip landscape with a market share of over 80%, as CNBC’s Kif Leswing notes.
3. Backlash on Google
People walk near Google’s offices on July 4, 2022 in New York City.
John Smith | See Press | Getty Images
Google’s new nudge to get employees back to the office doesn’t get a lot of fans. Last week, the tech giant updated its hybrid working policy to start tracking worker badges and factor attendance into performance reviews. He also said he may reassess whether workers authorized to work remotely will retain that status. Google employees say the rule changes make them feel like they’re back in school. “If you can’t make it to the office today, your parents should submit a time off request,” reads a top-rated meme posted on an internal company site called Memegen.
4. Twilight for oil?
Bill Ross | The image bank | Getty Images
Expect global oil demand to peak this decade as the world more rapidly adopts electric vehicles and other technologies, the International Energy Agency said. “The shift to a clean energy economy is accelerating, with peak global oil demand in sight before the end of this decade as electric vehicles, fuel efficiency and other technologies advance,” said Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. In a report on Wednesday, the IEA said annual demand growth will slow significantly, from 2.4 million barrels per day this year to 400,000 barrels per day in 2028. Chinese demand, which has been pent up due to Covid shutdowns, will slow faster, the agency projected. The nation, one of the two most populous on the planet, alongside India, is experiencing a rapid expansion of its electric vehicle market.
5. Trump in court
Former US President Trump appears on classified documents charges following a federal arraignment at the United States Courthouse Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr., alongside his attorney Chris Kise in Miami, Florida, United States, June 13, 2023 in a courtroom sketch.
Jane Rosenberg | Reuters
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court in Miami to 37 charges stemming from the special counsel’s investigation into his alleged mishandling of secret government documents. The frontrunner for next year’s GOP nomination quickly seized the moment and turned it into a campaign opportunity, later meeting supporters at a famous restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood. At the end of the night, Trump, in a campaign rally-style speech, tore apart Special Counsel Jack Smith and other perceived enemies in front of a cheering crowd of supporters and donors at his New Jersey golf club. He has also vowed, if elected next year, to appoint a special prosecutor against President Joe Biden, even as he himself claims to be the victim of a “gunned down” Justice Department. get caught up all the details of the historic day.
And one more thing…
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Writer Cormac McCarthy attends ‘The Road’ premiere at Clearview Chelsea Cinemas on November 16, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Jim Spellman | Wireframe image | Getty Images
Rest in peace, Cormac McCarthy. The Pultizer Prize-winning author of “No Country for Old Men” died this week at the age of 89. McCarthy began publishing novels in the mid-1960s, specializing in tales from America’s dark side. His earlier work pulsed with ornate, poetic phrases, reminding readers of William Faulkner and Herman Melville. No other McCarthy book represented this style better than 1985’s “Blood Meridian,” a violent, biblical western often hailed as one of America’s greatest works of fiction. McCarthy used a starker, leaner, but no less devastating style in his later works, including 1992’s “All the Pretty Horses,” which was his commercial breakthrough, and the chilling, Oprah-approved 2006 post-apocalyptic novel, “The Road”. (Famous reluctant to give interviews, he still gave one to the superstar talk show host.) McCarthy’s death came just months after the publication of his last two novels, the sweeping companion pieces “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris,” which tackle themes such as as love, mortality, math, money, the Manhattan Project and New Orleans cuisine.
CNBC’s Alex Harring, Kif Lewing, Jennifer Elias, Ruxandra Iordache, Sam Meredith, Kevin Breuninger and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.
