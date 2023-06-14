Business
TMX Group plans to create a new exchange for new categories of start-ups
Canada’s largest stock exchange operator mulls whether to launch brand new exchange as TMX Group Ltd. XT seeks to defend its market dominance against growing competition.
In a report slated for release Wednesday, Toronto-based TMX pledges to assess the need and appetite for a new, highly differentiated exchange to complement the TSX Venture Exchange. The initiative follows a year-long consultation process on how to improve access to the public market for small businesses, as competitors such as the Canadian Securities Exchange and Cboe Canada (formerly the NEO Exchange) recently beefed up their own abilities to challenge TMX.
When you think about our continuum, where we have our two-tier market with [the Toronto Stock Exchange] And [the TSX Venture Exchange]you can imagine something that is even older than Venture where you would see a different class of investors and different classes of assets potentially traded in that market, explained Loui Anastasopoulos, TSX CEO and Global Head of capital formation for TMX, in an interview.
The idea has come up frequently in discussions with more than 600 issuers, investors and other stakeholders over the past year, Anastasopoulos said. We kept hearing that there might be an opportunity for something different.
It will take another six to 12 months before TMX decides whether to move forward with the new exchange, which the report said would target new categories of start-ups. [and] alternative asset classes.
Securitization of real estate assets, for example: is there an opportunity there and where are these assets potentially listed and traded? This is just one example of an alternative asset class that could make sense on a platform like this, Anastasopoulos said.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has spent decades cultivating a reputation as the preferred seat of public companies that are typically too small to list on TSX-V, and just a few months ago the CSE launched a top tier to accommodate large corporations. While the new exchange TMX is considering would similarly target small businesses, Anastasopoulos said the industries targeted would be different.
We are talking about asset classes such as tokenization, alternative assets [and] crypto, he says. There are a variety of things that don’t necessarily fit the traditional trading world.
Attracting businesses beyond the traditional stock exchange world was precisely the mission of the NEO Exchange when it launched in 2015, which accelerated when it was acquired by Cboe Global Markets Inc. in 2021 and rebranded as Cboe Canada. earlier this year. However, the TMX report also is embarking on another new initiative for the TSX-V designed specifically to make it more attractive to companies in emerging industries.
Dubbed the sandbox, the initiative will give the TSX-V more latitude in deciding whether or not a company will be allowed to list on the exchange. It will mirror identical functionality deployed by the TSX in 2019, providing for waivers or exemptions in exchange for certain conditions.
Cryptocurrency miner Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT-T, for example, began trading on the TSX in 2019 through the sandbox program, after obtaining a waiver from the requirement to have raised at least $10 million through a public prospectus. Under conditions where Hut 8 would appoint a Corporate Secretary with TSX public company experience and have no material compliance issues for 12 months, it emerged from the sandbox in October 2020 to become a full issuer. of the TSX.
When we start to see new and unique new opportunities and businesses in emerging industries that don’t necessarily fit our predefined framework, the sandbox gives us the opportunity to be a little more creative and a little more innovative. on how we consider listing these companies, said Mr. Anastasopoulos.
The important part of this is a very different investor base. If you think about what we saw a few years ago with meme stocks and who was in the market, that’s a very different segment of the investor base that we don’t typically see in traditional markets, did he declare. So there is an opportunity in this space.
