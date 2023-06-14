The social network VERO acquires a regulated exchange | News





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 14, 2023– VERO, the ad-free social network with over 6.5 million registered members, announced its acquisition of the Tokenise Stock Exchange International Ltd, the world’s first regulated exchange for tokenized securities. Founded in 2018, Tokenise has developed technology and obtained licenses to fractionate ownership of various asset classes in a regulated trading environment. This acquisition will allow VERO to offer its members a real stake in the capital of its network, creating opportunities for members to participate in the success of the platforms. VERO is a haven for creators where they can unleash the power of their communities and share works that reflect their artistry. said Ayman Hariri, co-founder and CEO of VERO. The acquisition of Tokenise Stock Exchange is another step towards realizing our vision of a next-generation membership social network. This marks the start of a transformative new chapter for VERO and social media as a whole.” The combination of the Tokenise exchange and the VERO platform will allow creators to offer their fans exciting new opportunities to co-own projects and businesses with creators around the world. It is the mission of Tokenise Groups to enable more people to own alternative assets that were not previously available in the market for trading, said Mike Kessler, CEO of Tokenise. We’re excited to support VERO’s vibrant community and open up new financial opportunities for creators and fans across the network. Our strategic partnership has the potential to fuel a new era of community funding. Along with the acquisition, VERO unveiled an ambitious new product roadmap with features like premium profiles, giving creators the ability to implement channel subscriptions. The roadmap also includes a marketplace for digital assets and social wallets. Product features, such as Creator Lists, use Tokenise technology to enable creators to fundraise for projects and provide fans with new co-ownership experiences. These new channel features and monetization tools will eventually give fans the ability to support their creators more directly. VERO remains at the forefront of member-centric social networking, leading the charge in cultivating authentic community experiences that prioritize creativity, networking, and discovery. VERO is committed to building for a better social, supporting members seeking a space that wholeheartedly supports a fair exchange of value. The acquisition of the Tokenise Exchange is a crucial part of this vision. Join VERO today https://vero.co/site/download About VERO Co-founded by Ayman Hariri in 2015, VERO is an ad-free social network. From design to functionality, VERO has redefined what a social network should be – delivering a better, truer social experience for everyone. VERO is optimized for connection, not dependency, giving the user full control. VERO is available on desktop, iOS and Android mobile devices. https://vero.co/ About the Tokenise Exchange Tokenise Stock Exchange is the world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to listing and trading security tokens. Tokenise Stock Exchange International Ltd is registered in Barbados and authorized as a self-regulatory body by the Financial Services Commission. https://tokenise.io Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614840541/en/ CONTACT: Media: [email protected] [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS APPS/APPS BUSINESS SERVICES DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS MOBILE/WIRELESS INTERNET CRYPTOCURRENCY SOURCE: VERO Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 06/14/2023 09:00 AM / DISK: 06/14/2023 08:59 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614840541/en

