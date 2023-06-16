Business
A lesson in stock market success
Photo by Shutterstock | Illustration by Julie Morin
June 15, 2023
Although the thousands of dollars they have won are not real, the Delaware students who competed in the spring Stock game can retain the lessons they have learned about investment potential and how it works.
The Stock Market Game is an educational competition for K-12 students across the country, hosted by the Securities and Capital Markets Industry Association. In Delaware, the University of Delawares Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship coordinates the game and a companion competition called Investwrite, in which students research and write essays on the stock market.
Winners were honored for their virtual wealth accumulation during a virtual ceremony held over Zoom on Wednesday, May 24.
Students have $100,000 (in game dollars) to spend in publicly traded companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, and the teams that get the highest returns on their investments are the winners. The gaming app allows them to track companies and trade in real time, just as they would if they were actually investing.
I wish I could duplicate the successes of my teams on my own investments,” said Michael Glazier, the teacher who leads the winning Springer Middle Schools team in the stock market competition.
The Stock Exchange Game has trained more than one generation. CEEE, which is part of the Alfred Lerner College of Commerce and Economics at UD, began offering the game in 1983, according to coordinator Marion Jacobs. If you’re one of those people who loves labels on your generations, the program has covered most Millennials, all of Gen Z, and now pretty much all of Gen Alpha (if that name sticks).
Jacobs said 291 teams for a total of 1,012 students participated in 2023. It’s so inspiring to hear these young people on the right path, with lessons that will last a lifetime, she said.
The Leasure Elementary team that won their school division consisted of Mutaz Sharaf, Dallas Thomas and Logan White, led by teacher Timothy Werbrich. They managed their funds for a total of $113,840.
We tried to get a little teamwork. So each of us picked an action, Thomas said.
The Glaziers Springer Middle School team raised $119,419 and included Keira Lazar-Messinger, Alyssa Umbrecht and Abigayle Umbrecht.
You can’t win this game by staying out, Glazier said. They picked great stocks.
The winning Salesianum High Schools team more than doubled their money, racking up $204,255. The team members were Christian Boccuti, Tim Kincade, Nathan Reid and Deron Tshuente, led by teacher Ted Godfrey.
You’ll have everyone’s undivided attention, Jacobs said ahead of their remarks.
Kincade, a junior, credited her investment in TOP Financial Group. Its shares, after spending most of the year climbing from just under $5 a share to nearly $7, hit a high of over $256 in April. (If you’re hoping to get into this wave, you’ll need to catch the next one, which has since stabilized around $10 per share.) The team had been watching TOP for a few months and thought this was its best bet, Kincade said. . They weren’t expecting a spike that much, but he said: We’ve seen their great business strategy; they had great leaders.
He added, I learned how to invest strategically, I also learned that you are never out until it’s over.
The students did a great job, said Craig Wheldon, chief special investigator for the Investor Protection Unit of the Delaware Department of Justice. You learn a skill that will pay dividends for the rest of your life, he said. Jillian Lazar, director of the unit, joined Wheldon.
Both are regulars at these events. The game was sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and funded by the Investor Protection Unit with support from WSFS Bank.
The awards ceremony also took time to recognize last fall’s InvestWrite winners who had not yet been named at the time of this ceremony. These included Tatnall School Elementary winner Anna Morgenstern, whose teacher is Heather Brooks; and Dynasty Brewington, the Lake Forest High School Champion.
Brewingtons teacher Wendy Rust said: “Now she’s confident and knows she can invest and make money, and that will help her be the best person she can be once she gets there. she will have graduated.
Jacobs also announced the winner of the spring InvestWrite contest, third-grader Cassie Spinosa of Gallaher Elementary. It was so exciting when Miss Skaug (Professor Christel) said to me, I was like, Oh. Oh my God. Spinosa also gave some credit where credit was due. My mother helped me a little honorable mention.
Jacobs also received an honorable mention for her years of service with the game, as she plans to retire and this was her final awards show. Glazier even held up a trophy he had commissioned from him, similar to the ones students receive.
She has run the program for nearly two decades in Delaware, said CEEE director Carlos Asarta, estimating that about 40,000 students have taken the program under Jacobs’ tenure. I want to thank you, Marion, for all you have done.
It’s been a labor of love, Jacobs said. It was wonderful to meet these remarkable students, their teachers, and of course the parents and guardians who supported them, it was truly a joy.
