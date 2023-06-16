Stock market today: Wall Street hesitates, looking to extend its winning streak





NEW YORK — Stocks oscillated between small gains and losses on Wall Street on Friday as investors look to extend the markets’ longest winning streak in a year. THE &P 500 was virtually unchanged at midday after giving up slight gains earlier in the day. The benchmark index is heading for its sixth consecutive weekly gain and is trading at the highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,403 as of 11:35 a.m. EST. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Wall Street faces a relatively quiet day to cap off a busy week of economic updates. Software maker Adobe rose 2.5% after posting strong financial results and raising its profit forecast. Humana fell 3.2% after becoming the latest health insurer to warn of pent-up demand for medical services that is driving up costs. Health insurance giant UnitedHealth issued a similar warning earlier in the week. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.76% from 3.72% on Thursday evening. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Federal Reserve expectations, fell from 4.65% to 4.72%. THE The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its meeting this week, but warned it could raise rates twice more this year. The next central bank meeting is July 25-26 and Wall Street is betting it will raise rates. Traders are also mostly confident that this will be the last increase of the year, according to data from CME Group. The latest Fed meeting was preceded by a report on Tuesday showing that inflation continued to subside in May. A closely watched survey Friday from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment stronger than expected in June and there was a slight decline in inflation expectations over the next five years. Overall, investors faced a mixed batch of economic updates this week. US retail sales unexpectedly strengthened in May. The relatively strong job market showed signs of weakening as slightly more workers filed for unemployment last week than expected. The manufacturing industry, meanwhile, continued to contract as interest rates rose. Wall Street has also been closely monitoring the latest corporate statements to get a better idea of ​​where the economy is headed. Analysts have warned of a potential recession this year, but the economy has so far been strong enough to hold up. Several industries, however, have warned of a drop in demand that could persist throughout the year. Chemical company Cabot fell 10.1% after saying weak demand globally, and particularly in China, would hurt profits this year. Markets in Europe and Asia gained ground. Investors have a considerably calmer week ahead, with only a few economic updates on the housing market. US financial markets will be closed on Monday for June 19.

