Governor Waller’s Speech on Financial Stability and Macroeconomic Policy

I have been asked to talk about monetary policy and financial stability in the current economic environment.1 Recent strains in the US banking system have brought these two topics, their connections, and the tools we use to achieve our goals to the forefront of central bank policy and public discourse. In short, if the tools of financial stability and monetary policy are used independently, they are nevertheless interconnected via their respective effects on the macroeconomy. So let me take a few minutes to discuss this topic in more detail.

Financial stability is essential for US monetary policy to achieve the goals set by Congress for maximum employment and price stability. Importantly, stable financial institutions and markets allow changes in policy direction to flow through in a smooth and expected manner to financial conditions. that households and businesses face when making spending and production decisions. The instability of the financial system, on the other hand, hampers the economic activities of households and businesses, which hampers the realization of our dual mandate. This is in large part why the Federal Reserve is monitoring financial stability risks to ensure that banks, non-bank financial institutions and financial markets can continue to channel credit to households and businesses.

But it’s a two-way street. Financial stability depends on a healthy economy, and all other things being equal is enhanced by monetary policy actions taken to promote our macroeconomic objectives. The US financial system is generally resilient enough to withstand large shocks. However, in March we saw a case where this was not true. A rapid and significant increase in interest rates resulting from persistently high inflation contributed to strains in the banking system that we needed to resolve using our financial stability tools.

Despite the interconnections between maximum employment, price stability, and financial stability, the tools we use to promote financial stability are separate and distinct from the tools we use to carry out monetary policy. And, I will argue, the separation is appropriate, as each set of tools is tailored to its respective purpose.

The set of tools the Federal Reserve uses to address financial stability issues is targeted and surgical. These include tools for banking supervision and regulation that are continuously used to promote the safety and soundness of individual financial enterprises and to build a resilient financial system. There are also tools that provide liquidity to banks and other financial intermediaries in times of emergency, such as the discount window or the loan facilities created to expand credit.

So far, these financial stability tools have proven effective in promoting financial stability in the United States. Numerous credit facilities put in place in the spring of 2020 have made it possible to limit the strains that the pandemic has placed on the financial system. More recently, when the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to the loss of deposits at other banks, the discount window and a new mechanism for banks to be able to meet the needs of all their depositors were effective in containing strains in the banking system. Importantly, these measures to ensure financial stability allowed us to continue to pursue our monetary policy objectives during these periods.

Compared to financial stability tools that address liquidity or other stresses in targeted institutions or segments of the financial system, monetary policy affects everyone and every part of the economy and would be a harsh and less effective tool to resolve financial stability issues. That said, in conducting monetary policy, we consider the impact of credit conditions and other financial stability factors on the economy. As I explained in a speech last month, recent strains in the banking sector could lead to tighter on-price and off-price lending conditions.2 If so, this could reduce the need for at least one more monetary policy tightening to reduce inflation. The Fed could tighten policy too much if it ignores such a development.

To make this argument more concrete, consider the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The Federal Open Market Committee held two unscheduled meetings where, recognizing that the coronavirus would weigh on economic activity and pose risks to the economic outlook, it held lowered the political target reach to zero. At the same time, unprecedented uncertainty over how the macroeconomy would be affected by the pandemic has destabilized financial markets, leading the Federal Reserve to put in place several lending facilities to support the system. We took each of these actions independently; we did not lower the policy rate just to achieve financial stability. Although the two types of tools were used simultaneously, they were used to solve different problems.

Financial stress in the banking sector is a factor that my colleagues and I are watching closely as we determine the appropriate monetary policy stance going forward. While lending conditions imposed by banks have tightened since March, the changes so far are consistent with what banks have been doing since the Fed started raising interest rates more than a month ago. a year. In other words, it is still not certain that the recent tensions in the banking sector have materially intensified the tightening of lending conditions.

Let me end by noting that some have argued that the Fed’s monetary policy tightening was largely responsible for failures and strains in the banking system. They argue that we should have taken this into account when developing the policy. Let me state unequivocally: the job of the Fed is to use monetary policy to achieve its dual mandate, and right now that means raising rates to fight inflation. It is the job of bank executives to manage interest rate risk, and almost all bank executives have done just that. I do not support changing the monetary policy stance due to fears of ineffective management by a few banks. We will continue to pursue our monetary policy objectives, which ultimately support a healthy financial system. At the same time, we will continue to use our financial stability tools to prevent the build-up of risks in the financial system and, if necessary, to deal with any tensions that may arise.

1. The opinions expressed here are my own and are not necessarily those of my colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee. Return to text

2. See Christopher J. Waller (2023), “Hike, Skip, or Pause?” Speech delivered at the 2023 Santa Barbara County Economic Summit, University of California, Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project, Santa Barbara, CA (via webcast), May 24. Return to text