First low-carbon heating pipes laid in Shawfair Town

The first pipes to supply the brand new Shawfair Town in Midlothian with low carbon heating have been installed, and construction on the site is now well advanced.

Vattenfall Heat UK (part of Swedish energy company Vattenfall AB) and Midlothian Council work together in a joint venture known as Midlothian Energy Limited and have employed Scottish company FES Group to supply the low-emission heating carbon, which will provide around 3,000 homes, educational and commercial properties in Shawfair Town, a development overseen by Shawfair LLP, in the north of the Midlothian Council area.

This will be Vattenfall’s first-ever heating project in Scotland and Midlothian Energy Limited’s flagship project.

Capture and recycle heat

Heat that would otherwise be wasted will be captured by Midlothian Energy from the Millerhill Energy Recovery and Recycling Center (RERC), operated by FCC Environment, and then transported through a network of underground pipes to provide a source of heating and cooling. low carbon hot water for properties in Shawfair.

Reduction of emissions

Modeling by Vattenfall suggests district heating in Midlothian could cut emissions by up to 90% compared to individual gas boilers installed in each home. Removing reliance on fossil fuels to heat homes and businesses protects customers from market volatility.

Home delivered by March 2024

The heat is expected to be delivered to homes by March 2024. The pipes for the initial phase of the network will be around four kilometers long and the project is expected to save more than 2,500 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to the equivalent to the withdrawal of 1,200 cars. the road.

Low carbon heat

This initial heat supply will be the catalyst for a wider regional network extending as far south as Edinburgh and East Lothian. The Shawfair development is a key part of Midlothian Energy Limited’s five-year business plan to provide low-carbon heat to over 30,000 homes and advance a variety of other energy projects.

Councilor Dianne Alexander, Cabinet Member for the Environment of Midlothian Council, said:

“The Board is delighted to see the first of many Midlothian Energy projects to reach the construction phase. Our innovative approach of working with a highly experienced partner will help Midlothian achieve its ambitious net zero plans and help reduce energy poverty.

Eoghan Maguire, Scotland Manager at Vattenfall Heat UK, said:

“Scotland’s ambitious net zero target of 2045 can only be achieved if district heating is deployed at scale. The collaboration between the organizations working on this project means that the vision for this brand new town can become exemplary for district heating in Scotland and beyond.

“This project is such an important first step in our vision for the region. Vattenfall has developed a strategy to deliver city-wide district heating capable of delivering heat to the equivalent of 170,000 homes in Midlothian, Edinburgh and East Lothian by 2050, matching the scale of our heating networks in Europe.

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said:

“With thousands of people in Shawfair ready to receive environmentally friendly heating, this project is a great example of the role district heating will play in helping to achieve our decarbonisation goals. We are proud to have supported this project with £7.3 million from our low carbon infrastructure transition program and I can’t wait to see it grow to scale, providing heating to even more buildings as the network grows expands.

Craig Ormond, Principal at Shawfair LLP said:

“We are delighted to have reached this milestone in the development of Shawfair with the installation of the first district heating pipes underway. This will set Shawfair apart as a truly sustainable heat source for thousands of new homes, helping to make it a popular new living destination with its own rail link and hundreds of acres of landscaped green space to enjoy.

“Our highly experienced design team have been working closely with Vattenfall and Midlothian Council for several months and are delighted to see the progress being made on site. Our project manager (Thomas & Adamson) and contractor (RJ McLeod) have ensured that we are progressing on time towards the first domestic connections.”

James Reid, Director of FES Energy Operations at FES Group, said:

“The installation of the first pipes at Shawfair Development is an important milestone for the Vattenfall team after years of project development to get to this point.

“FES is delighted to be the prime contractor supporting Vattenfall and Midlothian Council in their ambitious energy strategy for the Midlothian region and looks forward to further milestones in development over the coming year. “

Paul Taylor, Group Managing Director for FCC Environment, said:

“Since 2019, the Millerhill Recycling and Energy Recovery Center (RERC) has been converting non-recyclable household and commercial waste into heat and electricity. The plant was developed by us alongside Edinburgh City Council and Midlothian Council to help them divert 155,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year and the installation is a key part of the commitment combined advice to help achieve the Scottish Government’s zero waste goal. .

“With Net Zero still on the agenda and a pressing need to invest in UK-based renewable energy sources as we look to transition to a future low-carbon economy, the use of the heat from this plant is vital, so today’s news that real progress is being made to provide low-cost, low-carbon heating to 170,000 homes in the Midlothian and Edinburgh region is welcome and we are proud to be part of this major step forward.

