5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday June 16
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. On The Run
Stocks are on track for a mega week, with the Nasdaq Compound And S&P500 each coming off six-day rallies and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead 400 points on Thursday. The Nasdaq, up nearly 4% on the week, and the S&P 500, up nearly 3%, both hit their highest intraday levels in 14 months on Thursday. The Dow, relatively lagging since the beginning of the week, is still up 1.6% over the period. The gains come as the clouds over the Federal Reserve begin to lift, after the central bank skipped a rate hike this week. Follow live market updates.
2. High-stakes visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pictured June 1, 2023 in Oslo, Norway.
Javad Parsa | AFP | Getty Images
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China this weekend for the first time under the Biden administration. The trip to Beijing has been delayed by more than four months and marks a rare high-level meeting between the two nations during a particularly tense period. The talks should help the United States and China with a possible meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year. For that reason, Blinken’s visit could be a “significant turning point in the relationship,” according to Scott Kennedy, senior adviser and presiding administrator for Chinese business and economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Whether [both sides] announce that the talks have gone well enough, they can schedule additional meetings at the cabinet level.”
3. The DOJ launches
Raphael Henrique | Light flare | Getty Images
The Department of Justice has informed the PGA Tour that it plans to reviewing the golf organization’s proposed merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf due to antitrust concerns, NBC News reports. The deal, announced last week, would see once bitter rivals join forces and form a new for-profit company, crushing several ongoing lawsuits in the process. It drew almost immediate criticism from lawmakers and human rights activists. Earlier this week, the senses. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., urged the DOJ to probe the deal. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., opened an investigation into the deal and Wyden launchedhis own investigation.
4. A healthy appetite
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Cava for its IPO on June 15, 2023.
NYSE
Mediterranean fast food chain Cava soared 99% in its public markets debut Thursday at $43.78 per share. This closing price represents a massive upside from earlier expectations and values the company north of $4.8 billion. The offer will certainly be welcome news for a host of other restaurant businesses that have been eyeing the public markets after the IPO market has all but dried up over the past 18 months. Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Cho, Korean barbecue chain Gen Restaurant Group, Panera Bread and Twin Peaks by Fat Brands are all expected to go public soon.
5. Toy Whoa Ta
Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Corp.
Yoshikazu Tsuno | Gamma-Rapho | Getty Images
Shares ofToyota Motor is looking to mark its best week since 2009 after hitting a new record of 52 weeks on Thursday. The stock closed at $168.18, up 13% so far this week. Barring a reversal on Friday, those weekly gains would mark only the third time in two decades that NYSE-listed shares of Toyota have gained double digits in a single week. The rally comes after a trade update earlier this week on the automaker’s strategy for electric vehicles. Toyota had previously been criticized for not being aggressive enough on the EV transition, but it looks like the relative caution may be wearing off. The company announced this week that it plans to roll out next-generation electric vehicles from 2026, including vehicles with much-vaunted “solid-state batteries” by 2027 or 2028.
CNBC’s Alex Harring, Evelyn Cheng, Kevin Breuninger, Jessica Golden, Amelia Lucas and Michael Wayland contributed to this report.
