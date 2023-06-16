Sustainability | Parks Society





We are also on the way, advancing our low carbon fuel capabilities while striving to minimize our impact on the environment. Our targets include: $400 million EBITDA growth of our low-carbon business by 2025. 30% diversity in management positions by 2025. 1MT emissions reduced annually by 2026, equivalent to taking 350,000 cars off the road. On our Drive to Zero The launch of our sustainability strategy in 2021 marked a shift in our approach to ESG. Built on meaningful and measurable objectives, they guide us on our journey. We are proud of our progress. Ecolution We propel what drives people and believe that society’s journey towards sustainability requires big breakthroughs and incremental change. We call this elution. This means reducing our own impact and helping our customers reduce theirs. We’re leaders in low-carbon fuels, building one of BC’s largest super-fast electric vehicle charging networks, and are proud signatories to the United Nations Global Compact. . Learn more People Our employees are at the heart of our business. That’s why we’re committed to maintaining our strong safety culture and creating an environment that empowers everyone to perform at their best at work, and to feel good and mentally well. Environment Climate change is a key factor in our sustainability strategy. That’s why we’ve set several climate-related goals to propel our climate contributions and environmental stewardship and provide our customers with more low-carbon choices. The partners Partnerships are essential to help us fulfill our goal of Power What Moves People. By working closely with our supply chain partners, we aim to support our local and indigenous communities and share our environmental stewardship practices in our own business and in others. Responsible growth The park is constantly changing. We are 10 times bigger today than ten years ago. Our sustainability strategy is designed to drive responsible growth, because we believe in staying focused on our impact now and in the future. Health, safety and environment Safety is a core value and our top priority at Parkland. The health and safety of our employees, our communities and our environment remains the foundation of all business and operational practices.

Our social commitment Our brands are deeply rooted in thousands of communities in 25 countries. Day in and day out, we provide essential fuels, amenities and food. But our community support goes much further. Our pillars of People, Environment, Partners and Responsible Growth are the foundation that allows us to continually improve and expand our sustainability practices, and we are committed to creating a leading culture and investing in technology for the future. Christy Elliot Director of Sustainable Development

