Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Follow Wall Street Rally, Bank of Japan Remains Loyal

BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks posted moderate gains on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks rose, extending their longest rally in a year and a half.

The Bank of Japan concluded a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged, as expected. It stands out among central banks, most of which have sought to contain inflation by raising interest rates.

Japan’s policy rate has remained at minus 0.1% for a decade and policymakers have indicated they are unconvinced that current inflation, which eventually topped the BOJ’s target by around 2%, will be maintained.

With extremely high uncertainties surrounding domestic and foreign economies and financial markets, the Bank will patiently pursue monetary easing while responding with agility to changing economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions, said the BOJ in a statement.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.1% to 33,518.93. Stock prices are trading around their highest level in more than 30 years, while the Japanese yen has weakened against the dollar and other major currencies, reflecting the interest rate differential in Japan and elsewhere. .

The dollar rose to 140.50 yen from 140.29 yen Thursday night.

In other Asian exchanges, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 0.7% to 19,974.26 and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,265.04. In Seoul, the Kospi advanced 0.4% to 2,620.40. Bangkok’s SET added 0.4% and India’s Sensex rose 0.4%.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rebounded 1.2% to 4,425.84, its highest level since April 2022. The Dow gained 1.3% to 34,408.06 and the Nasdaq climbed 1.2% to 13,782.82.

Suggesting that consumer spending is holding up despite higher interest rates on credit cards and other borrowings, a report showed U.S. retailer sales unexpectedly strengthened last month. Economists predicted a decline.

A separate report said slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. Although the number is still relatively low relative to history, a higher tick could be a sign that a remarkably resilient labor market is finally starting to ease after the Fed’s barrage of rate hikes since the start of the month. Last year.

The market is still absorbing the Federal Reserve’s warning from a day earlier that it could raise interest rates two more times this year in its fight against inflation. It has already raised its benchmark rate to the highest level since 2007, which has somewhat helped to slow inflation, but has also caused serious difficulties in certain sectors of the economy.

The Fed is trying to find the right level of rates where it can slow down American spending enough to keep inflation under control, but not so much as to cause a deep recession. Thursday’s economic reports offered a mixed picture of how that effort is unfolding.

The stock market has jumped nearly 24% since hitting a low last October as the economy has so far avoided a recession and inflation has come down from its peak last summer.

Traders expect the Fed to hike rates again at its next meeting on July 25-26, but are mostly confident it will be the last hike of the year, according to data from the CME Group. .

The Fed is not alone in keeping pressure on interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank raised rates on Thursday and promised more could be on the way, including at its next meeting in July.

In other trading on Friday, the benchmark U.S. crude lost 18 cents to $70.44 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.35 on Thursday to $70.62 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 19 cents to $75.48 a barrel.

The euro fell to $1.0944 from $1.0946.

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Damian J. Troise contributed.