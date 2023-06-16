UPS Commits to Air-Conditioning Delivery Trucks for the First TimeExBulletin







. Nam Y. Huh/AP

Nam Y. Huh/AP Delivery giant UPS has reached an agreement with the Teamsters union to install air conditioning systems in its iconic brown delivery trucks. THE provisional agreement comes as the two sides continue to negotiate the terms of a new contract for more than 340,000 unionized employees and after reports of UPS workers experiencing extreme heat in their vehicles at work. “We have reached a thermal safety agreement with the Teamsters, which includes new measures that build on significant actions rolled out to UPS employees in the spring, including new cooling equipment and enhanced training,” said said the company. said in a press release. Air conditioning systems will be included in all company small package delivery vehicles purchased after January 1, 2024. It will be the first time that UPS will be required to equip vehicles recognizable as the company’s “package cars”, which make up about 95% of its delivery fleet, with air conditioning, the union said. UPS said it would send new vehicles to warmer parts of the United States first when possible. Under the agreement, UPS will ensure that all current parcel cars are equipped with a cabin fan within 30 days of signing the new contract; the company will also install heat shields, which reduce truck floor temperatures, and air induction systems to increase airflow in loading areas. “Air conditioning is coming to UPS, and Teamsters members in these vehicles will experience the relief and protection they have fought for,” Teamsters General Chairman Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement. “The entire National Union Committee and our rank and file members should be commended for staying in this fight and making their priorities known to this company.” Delivery drivers will increasingly be faced with adverse effects of climate changewhich, among other things, makes heat waves both hotter and longer lasting. UPS, which delivered an average of 24 million parcels per day last year faced criticism from union leaders, workers and their families for not doing enough to protect drivers from extreme heat on their routes. Some drivers even took share scorching heat readings in their trucks. More than 100 UPS workers have been treated for heat-related illnesses in the span of four years, according to NBC Newsand one 24-year-old UPS driver dies in California last summer because of what his family suspected was dehydration or heat stroke. Nowadays, almost all American cars are equipped with air conditioning, according to the AAA automotive group. Tuesday’s deal comes as the Teamsters consider a strike vote that could allow the union to call a temporary work stoppage if it is unable to reach a contractual agreement with UPS. The current contract expires on July 31.

