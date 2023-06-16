Wall Street opens mostly higher, looking to extend its 102.3 KRMG winning streak

NEW YORK — (AP) Stocks are opening mostly higher as Wall Street looks to extend the markets’ longest winning streak in a year and a half. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% at the start of Friday. The benchmark is trading at the highest level since April 2022 last year. The Dow Jones added 71 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Adobe was among the biggest early winners. The software maker rose 5% after raising its outlook and delivering results that easily beat expectations. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 3.78%

BANGKOK (AP) Stocks rose in Europe and Asia on Friday after a broad-based rally on Wall Street.

US futures were little changed and oil prices fell after rising more than 3% on Thursday.

The German DAX gained 0.2% to 16,328.40 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.6% to 7,337.98. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,642.77.

The future of the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up less than 0.1%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed at a 33-year high after the Bank of Japan concluded a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-loose monetary stance unchanged, as expected. It stands out among central banks, most of which have sought to contain inflation by raising interest rates.

Japan’s policy rate has remained at minus 0.1% for a decade and policymakers have indicated they are unconvinced that current inflation, which eventually topped the BOJ’s target by around 2%, will be maintained.

With extremely high uncertainties surrounding domestic and foreign economies and financial markets, the Bank will patiently pursue monetary easing while responding with agility to changing economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions, said the BOJ in a statement.

Stock prices in Japan are trading around their highest level in more than 30 years, while the Japanese yen has weakened against the dollar and other major currencies, reflecting the spread of interest rates in Japan and elsewhere.

The Nikkei gained 0.7% to 33,706.08, while the dollar rose to 141.00 yen from 140.29 yen on Thursday evening.

Investors were also encouraged by steps taken in Beijing to support the hesitant recovery from the disruptions of the pandemic with more government spending and a slight easing of credit.

It seems China’s policymakers have had enough and don’t want to sit idly by and watch consumer sentiment plummet, SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes said in a commentary. Leaders are planning major steps to revive the country’s faltering economy, including the possibility of billions of dollars in new infrastructure spending and looser rules to encourage real estate investors to buy more homes.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 1.1% to 20,040.37. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,273.33.

In Seoul, the Kospi advanced 0.7% to 2,625.79. Bangkok’s SET lost 0.3% and India’s Sensex jumped 0.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.1% to 7,251.20.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rebounded 1.2% to 4,425.84, its highest level since April 2022. The Dow gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq climbed 1.2%.

A report showed U.S. retailer sales unexpectedly strengthened last month, suggesting that consumer spending is holding up despite higher interest rates on credit cards and other borrowings. Economists predicted a decline.

A separate report says lightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week provided that. It’s still relatively low, but it could signal that the labor market is finally starting to ease after the Fed’s barrage of rate hikes since early last year.

The market always absorbs the Federal Reserve’s warning of a day early that it could raise interest rates twice more this year in its fight against inflation. It has already raised its benchmark rate to the highest level since 2007, which has helped to slow inflation somewhat, but has also caused serious pain in certain sectors of the economy.

The U.S. stock market has jumped nearly 24% since hitting a low last October as the economy has so far avoided a recession and inflation has fallen from its peak last summer.

Traders expect the Fed to hike rates again at its next meeting on July 25-26, but are mostly confident it will be the last hike of the year, according to data from the CME Group. .

In other trading on Friday, the benchmark U.S. crude fell 34 cents to $70.28 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.35 on Thursday to $70.62 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 28 cents to $75.39 a barrel.

The euro fell to $1.0945 from $1.0946.

