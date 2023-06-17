Stock market today: live updates





Stocks fell on Friday as Wall Street closed a huge week in which investors benefited from a pause on Federal Reserve rate hikes, as well as encouraging inflation data. THE S&P500 fell 0.37% to close at 4,409.59, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 108.94 points, or 0.32%, to close at 34,299.12. THE Nasdaq Compound fell 0.68% to end the session at 13,689.57. Here are the main stages of the market of the week: The S&P 500 is up 2.6% for the week, its best performance since March.

It’s the S&P 500’s fifth consecutive positive week, the first such streak since November 2021.

The benchmark is now up more than 26% from its bear market low.

The Nasdaq Composite is up around 3.3% for the week, its best week since March.

The Nasdaq is up eight straight weeks, its best winning streak since 2019.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both rose six straight days through Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 1.3% for the week, its third consecutive positive week.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit their highest levels since April 2022. Stock chart icon Stock chart icon S&P 500 year-to-date The Federal Reserve delivered what investors wanted this week when the central bank left rates unchanged on Wednesday after 10 straight hikes. With the Fed signaling that two more rate hikes are coming this year, many Wall Street traders and economists believe the Fed may be nearly done. Earlier in the week, May’s consumer price index was at its lowest in two years. Adobe added 0.9% after beating earnings and issuing an upbeat forecast, the latest tech stock to rally. AI darling Nvidia gained 10% this week, adding to its 192% rise this year. Microsoft added 4.7% this week and hit a record high on Thursday. Tech stocks were hit the hardest initially when the Fed launched its rate hike campaign. “Wall Street remains optimistic that the wave of AI isn’t going away anytime soon and that investors will favor US equities as we see divergent central bank policies around the world,” said analyst Ed Moya. senior market at Oanda. “This stock market rally seems a bit too prolonged, but there is still too much money on the sidelines, which means that if the AI ​​trade remains intact, this winning streak for the S&P 500 can continue.” Friday brought more good news on the inflation and economic front. Consumer inflation expectations fell in June, with one-year price pressure assumptions dropping to 3.3% from 4.2% in May. The headline in the University of Michigan Consumer Survey came in at 63.9, higher than the Dow Jones estimate of 60.2. Friday’s session saw choppy moves in the stock market as stock options, index futures and index futures contracts. Friday also marks the last day of trading before a long weekend, with the market closed on Monday in observation of June 16.

