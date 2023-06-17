Connect with us

A big stock market rally will be followed by a ‘big crash’, says BofA’s Hartnett

A big stock market rally will be followed by a 'big crash', says BofA's Hartnett

 


A potential bull market driven by a surge in artificial intelligence stock games still seems to have a lot in common with the rise of recent meltdowns, Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett said in a Friday note.

Hartnett said he sees a maximum upside for the S&P 500 of 100 to 150 points from a 300-point decline by Labor Day in September.

He wrote, we’re not convinced that at the start of the mark, the bright new bull market still looks more like a combo of 2000 or 2008, a big rally before a big crash.

The S&P 500
-0.37%
last week ended more than 20% above its October closing low, meeting a widely used criterion for the start of a bull market. The large-cap benchmark ended Thursday at its highest level since April 2022, extending a daily winning streak to a sixth session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average
-0.32%
ended Thursday at its highest level since December, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite
-0.68%
saw its highest level since April 7, 2022. Stocks fell slightly on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow down 0.2% and the Nasdaq down 0.5%.

The return to bullish territory comes as Wall Street analysts remain divided on the way forward, reflected in a historically large divergence between the S&P 500’s year-end targets.

Hartnett in February had forecast the S&P 500 to slip to 3,800, a call that failed to materialize as tech stocks surged ahead to push the market higher. Last fall, Hartnett had

The strategist was humble, citing three reasons why bears like him got it wrong in the first half of 2023: so far, neither profits nor an economic recession have occurred; the credit crunch threatened by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March was deftly averted by the emergency cash response of the Federal Reserve and US Treasury.

And third, the unforeseen event that shook the markets in the first half was not the collapse of SVB but the emergence of AI, he wrote.

Hartnett argued that SVB, like the collapse of hedge fund Long Term Capital Management in 1998, caused Fed easing and liquidity funneled into AI’s new secular growth theme, much like the collapse of LTCM routed to the Internet theme (see graphic below).

BofA Global Search

As megacap Magnificent 7 tech stocks lifted the S&P 500 from 3,00 to 4,200, investors were forced to play catch-up as the risks of a hard landing evaporated, Hartnett said.

As he waits for a big crash, Hartnett said stocks can stay high until the Fed reintroduces fear by communicating that the fed funds rate must rise to 6% to break embedded inflation; long-term Treasury yields are above 4% and real, or inflation-adjusted, rates are rising to 2% to signal tighter financial conditions; and the US unemployment rate exceeds 4%, signaling a recession.

Until then, investors will remain likely to chase the market higher, moving from momentum stocks to contrarian plays, from deflation to inflationary assets, from [developed market to emerging market] stocks, from no-landing games to hard-landing games, he wrote.

