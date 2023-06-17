The Luxembourg Stock Exchange records a record net profit of 170 million in 2022





2022 was a record year for the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, which recorded operating income of 38.2 million (up 0.3% compared to 2021), with an exceptional net profit of 170 million, indicates a published press release. June 16. The exceptional financial results for 2022 are mainly due to the acquisition of Fundsquare by FE fundinfos, said Julie Becker, CEO of LuxSE. Over the years, as part of the LuxSE group, Fundsquare has grown into a highly successful company with a unique position in the fund industry. In an environment marked by increasing competition and market consolidation, Fundsquare needed to be part of a larger group to reach its full potential and FE fundinfo has the resources and network to ensure that Fundsquare can grow at the same time. ‘international. As a shareholder of FE fundinfo, LuxSE remains involved in the combined group. Total of 40,674 listed securities Despite high inflation, rising interest rates and a decline in overall global bond issuance in 2022, LuxSE issued a total of 40,674 listed securities, a 7% year-on-year increase. It saw 12,346 new listings, down 3% from new listings in 2021, the statement said. Sustainability bonds raise 207 billion for green and social investments Green finance, sustainable finance for emerging markets and gender finance were among the top priorities for the Luxembourg Stock Exchange in 2022, which signed memorandums of understanding with its counterparts in Cape Verde, Rwanda, Vietnam and the West African regional stock exchange BRVM, the statement noted. 535 new green, social, sustainability and sustainability-related bonds were listed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX) last year, down 4% from 2021. These new bonds, which contribute to green and social outcomes globally, raised $207 billion. Although this fell 16% year-over-year, due to the overall decline in sustainability bond issuance globally in 2022, the LuxSE ended up with increased market share. At the end of 2022, the LGX included nearly 1,600 sustainability bonds, raising a total of 830 billion for sustainable investment projects. Our vision is to become the world’s leading provider of sustainable finance and information solutions, offering market players a wide range of solutions that go beyond traditional financial products and services, said Alain Kinsch, Chairman of the Board of LuxSE. The strategy focuses on accelerating the growth of our core listing, trading and data businesses, while capitalizing on LuxSE’s ESG expertise and DLT experience [digital ledger technology], and explore new areas such as private markets. The LuxSE started admitting security tokens in January 2022. We will focus on organic growth but will also explore opportunities for partnerships, joint ventures or acquisitions, Kinsch said.

