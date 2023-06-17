Why veteran market technicians are worried about the summer stock market rally

Traders work after the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (Photo by Johannes EISELE … [+] / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Summer temperatures are rising and so is the stock market. After 164 days, the S&P 500 index is officially back in bullish territory, given the 23% rise from its October lows. Only the recovery in 1947 from the low of the bear market to the new bull market took longer, at 281 days. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that inflation had fallen to 4%, the lowest level in two years, and on June 14, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that inflation rates would not rise, halting rate hikes after 15 aggressive months.

The combination of factors could point to a strong summer for the markets, but several market veterans are warning that the current bull run could be little more than a pretense.

If this is indeed a new bull market, it is undoubtedly one of the most unusual in Wall Street history, says veteran market technician Jim Stack in the latest edition of its InvestTech Research newsletter.

According to Stacks’ analysis, the Russell 2000, which includes smaller market capitalization stocks, typically leads with the largest gains in a new bull market. Over the past 40 years, the index has typically gained 30%, eight months after the start of a new bull market, but today the index is only up about 13% from its October trough.

Additionally, InvestTech found that the top 10 stocks, including Apple

Tesla

and Amazon

in the S&P 500 have accounted for a disproportionate 81% of the S&P’s gain year-to-date. There is a concentration in large-cap stocks and a divergence from small-cap stocks that is creating an unhealthy bull market, according to CEO Jim Stack.

Were in uncharted territory, says Stack.

Year-to-date changes in the S&P 500, Russell 2000 and Nasdaq Composite. Chart created with YCharts.

In 2007, the markets had experienced similar events before the financial crisis. Stack isn’t predicting another slump, but said macroeconomic and technical indicators this summer point to a riskier environment for investors.

Even the Fed’s hawkish pause on interest rates is cause for concern for InvestTech. Inflation is slowing, but the Fed prefers to measure inflation through the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, a measure of goods and services less energy and food. The index remains more than double the Fed’s inflation target of 2%, signaling that the Fed is far from overplaying interest rates.

The Federal Reserve Yield Gap Model, measuring the distance between short-term and long-term Treasury bond yields, has historically been a model that has predicted recessions. InvestTechs analysis indicates that the model shows a probability of recession of 71%.

The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index (LEI), another indicator of an impending or current recession, has also been falling for 13 months, providing a stronger argument for a recession.

The LEI did not fall by that amount without the US economy entering a recession, Stack said.

Stack added that longer bear markets tend to include smaller bull markets. At the height of the Great Depression from 1929 to 1932, there were five bull markets. During the tech bubble of 2000, there were two bull markets by Wall Street standards.

According to 55-year-old market technician Jeff Hirsh, editor of the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the current bull market is experiencing a weaker seasonal pattern, unlike the summer rally phenomena. According to Hirsch, a summer rally is defined as the Dow Jones Industrials low close in May or June to the high close 60 to 90 days later. But a summer rally is a mythical trend, says Hirsch.

From May to June, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has traditionally seen the smallest rallies on average since 1962 before regaining its footing in September, according to data provided by InvestTech Research. In other research provided by InvestTech, if someone invests $10,000 from November 1 to April 30, they could see over $970,000 more in return than someone who invested the same amount from May 1 to April 30. October 31.

David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com, called a strong start to June abnormal, as June is historically one of the worst performing months. However, Keller pointed out that the S&P 500 was overbought this week after the bullish news, and traditionally an overbought signifies the close of a bull market.

Many leadership names like AAPL and MSFT are testing all-time highs, and given the strength of performance so far in 2023, they are certainly due to significant pullback, Keller said in a statement provided to Forbes.

In 2022, there was a peak in mid-July and Hirsh suspects investors will see a similar trend this year. However, by August and September, as the Fed reprices interest rates, Hirsh expects the market to pull back.

Historically, the summer months bring market declines as people take vacations for investing and working life, according to Hirsh. In the fall, investors readjusted their strategy and companies are preparing to publish their third quarter results.

InvestTech warns investors to proceed with caution throughout the summer and to remember that the best offense is always a good defense.

Hirsh suggests taking advantage of the summer months and holding stocks that are doing well like healthcare and biotechnology. Otherwise, he said to take a page from the Feds book and take a break: re-strategize for the fall, enjoy the summer weather and build up your reserves.

Those who understand the history of the market are bound to benefit, says Hirsh.