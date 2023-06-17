Wall St Week Ahead Investor skepticism turns to optimism as US stock market rally continues

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) – A few months ago, most investors feared they had too much exposure to equities. Now many fear that they will not have enough.

The 15% year-to-date rally in the S&P 500 (.SPX) is bringing once dodgy investors back into the market. Many of those who had reduced their equity holdings during the painful 2022 decline are shifting gears.

The National Association of Active Investment Managers’ Exposure Index last week hit its highest level since the end of 2021, while cash levels of global fund managers surveyed this month by Bank of America fell to their lowest level since January 2022.

Positioning among discretionary investors, a cohort that includes fund managers and retail investors, rose above neutral at the start of the month for the first time since February, according to Deutsche Bank data.

Meanwhile, options investors are buying call options – bets on rising stocks – at levels not seen in years. A record 1.8 million S&P 500 calls traded on Thursday, helping lift the one-month moving average of put calls to the highest in at least four years, according to data from Trade Alert.

“If you’ve fought this market, you’re most likely exhausted,” said Emily Roland, co-head of investment strategy at John Hancock Asset Management, which has increased overall equity allocations.

The latest gains are fueled by factors ranging from a U.S. economy that has so far avoided recession despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening to growing buzz about advances in artificial intelligence.

Some Wall Street banks are revising their forecasts on the high level of equities. Among the latest is Goldman Sachs, whose strategists raised their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 4,500 from 4,000, citing expectations that the economy should avoid a slowdown over the next 12 months. The index ended Friday at 4,409.59, up 23% from its October lows.

Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Hi Mount Research, said improving sentiment is poised to support stocks, provided it doesn’t get too extreme.

“Moving from pessimism to optimism is actually what gives bull markets the lifeblood,” he said. “You run into problems when you get to excessive levels, but…we’re not there yet.”

A measure of sentiment studied by Delwiche, the American Association of Individual Investors’ survey, showed bullish sentiment outpaced bearish sentiment over the past week by the widest margin since November 2021.

Continued strength in stocks would be consistent with previous periods when pessimism began to dissipate while optimism picked up speed, Delwiche said.

History also shows that stocks tend to continue to rally after rising 20% ​​above their lows. The S&P 500 posted a median gain of 18% in the 12 months after crossing the 20% threshold, according to data from LPL Financial.

Yet some worrying stocks are already overheating.

Brent Kochuba, founder of options analysis service SpotGamma, said while extreme levels of call option buying can support markets, it also warrants short-term caution.

“The trend is probably up…but in the very short term we’ve outgrown our skis,” he said.

Matt Stucky, senior equity portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, believes sentiment – ​​as evidenced by the AAII survey – has climbed too quickly. He thinks the Fed’s rate hikes should lead to a mild recession later this year or early 2024. The Fed left rates unchanged earlier this week, but said more hikes may be needed This year.

“You’re starting to see some evidence that investors are continuing this rally,” he said. “We’re starting to take a bit off the table.”

Others, however, think the rally has room to go. An encouraging signal is that more S&P 500 stocks are heading higher, in addition to the handful of megacap growth names such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O) that led earnings this year.

Small caps and industrial stocks – long laggards – have outperformed so far this month, for example, while the number of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached two-month highs this week.

Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management, has added roles at Microsoft and Nvidia in recent sessions. Heavy call buying, fear of missing out and bearish investors reversing their bets should continue to drive markets higher for now, he said.

“The market is overheated and everyone and their grandmother can see it, but it may take a while before we see a hit above,” he said.

