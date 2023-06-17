Boursa Kuwait, GCC scholarships partners with HSBC

- More than 50 asset management companies participated in 80 meetings with 12 Kuwaiti listed companies over two days
LONDON: Boursa Kuwait successfully organized its tenth Corporate Day in London, coinciding with the London GCC Conference organized by HSBC, one of the largest banks in Europe, from June 12 to 16. The major event brought together twelve companies listed on the prestigious Premier Market, including Boursa Kuwait, with more than 50 world-renowned asset management and investment companies. During the 80 meetings organized during the conference, international investors had a valuable opportunity to gain an in-depth knowledge of listed companies, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the financial performance and business strategies employed by listed companies in scholarship in Kuwait. capital market.
Boursa Kuwaits Managing Director Mr. Mohamad Saud Al-Osaimi expressed his thoughts on the occasion, stating: As we celebrate our tenth Corporate Day, a tradition that began in 2017, we remain committed to showcasing our listed companies and investment opportunities to overseas institutional investors through our series of Corporate Days and Roadshows, a tradition we started in 2017. Our tenth Corporate Day gave us the opportunity to engage with over 50 asset management companies and investment firms and showcase unique investment opportunities available in Kuwait. The company constantly seeks to provide transparency and ensure that market participants, including local and international investors, have a say in shaping our market. »
Al-Osaimi expressed optimism for the future, anticipating a productive period ahead and highlighting ongoing developments in the Kuwaiti market. He stressed that Boursa Kuwait remains committed to improving the market in line with international standards and practices and said the upcoming launch of the Central Clearing Counterparty (CCP) system is expected to reduce systematic risks in capital markets.
Boursa Kuwait aims to introduce additional products and services, focusing on key objectives such as promoting an attractive issuer base, broadening the product range, diversifying the investor base and upgrading infrastructure and business practices to meet international standards, he added.
The conference also brought together CEOs and senior executives from GCC stock exchanges, while representatives from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates presented the advantages and prospects of investing in their respective countries. This conference marked the second meeting of GCC exchanges and featured a panel discussion that provided valuable insights into each country’s economic outlook. Representing Kuwait on the panel were Chairman and CEO of Boursa Kuwaits, Mr. Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi And Mr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-MullaTHE Head of Debt Management Department At Ministry of Financeanimated by HSBC Global Researchs Chief Economist CEEMEA Mr. Simon Jon Williams.
For its part, Head of Debt Management Department, Ministry of Finance Mr. Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Mulla thanked Boursa Kuwait and HSBC for inviting him to the conference, which provided an opportunity to present the State of Kuwait’s national development plan to diversify the economy to international investors, adding that the private sector has a essential role in this plan. Al Mullah also presented the national debt market and the need to develop it in accordance with the principles of the New Kuwait 2035 vision.
Boursa Kuwait has been a key driver in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and the diversification of the national economy, in line with the objectives of the New Kuwait 2035 vision. Since its inception, the company has been dedicated to building a renowned stock exchange based on efficiency and transparency, promoting a liquid capital market and developing an advanced trading platform through a comprehensive set of reforms and improvements that have enabled it to to be competitive at the international level. Over the past five years, the company has rolled out numerous market reforms and new initiatives as part of its comprehensive multi-phase (MD) market development plans.
