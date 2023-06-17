Business
Nvidia shares still on the rise on the stock market
The steady growth of tech giant Nvidia’s stock market shows no signs of stopping.
Until May 24, NVDAThe stock price on the Nasdaq had risen fairly linearly in the first few months of 2023.
It had started the year above $140, rising to $200 at the end of January, to $240 at the end of February, to $280 at the end of March and finally to $290 at the end of April.
At that time, after +107% in four months, the growth seemed to have to stop.
Instead, on May 25, it posted another +25% in a single day, kicking off another phase of growth.
In total, the cumulative gain of this second phase was 40%, bringing the net gain since the beginning of the year to 190%.
In other words, in five and a half months, Nvidia’s share price has almost tripled.
The previous bull run in NVIDIA shares
It should be noted that it had already done something like this between 2020 and 2021, when it went from $60 to $346, an incredible +476% in less than two years.
Taking the pre-pandemic value of around $60 as a reference, it first rose to $130 in August 2020, then from late May 2021 made a second climb to $346 in November.
So first a +115% over about six months, followed after a while by another +166% over six months.
Then, with the bear market of 2022, the price had fallen a lot, down to $108, which was above the starting price of the bear market, but below the price reached after the first six months of growth.
The post-bear market bounce started as early as October 2022, although it was still weak until January 2023. Thereafter, it posted three months of booms, followed by a small pause and a new boom .
It should be noted that in 2023 the schedule seems more accelerated.
The comparison between past and present
In 2020, the first major phase of growth lasted around six months, with an initial +115%.
On the other hand, in 2023, the first phase of growth proper only lasted a little more than three months, with in the end a +107% in line with the first phase of growth in 2020.
The lateralization phase triggered in August 2020 lasted just under ten months, while the 2023 phase lasted just over a month.
Then in 2021 there was a second ascent which lasted another six months with another +166%.
However, it is by no means a foregone conclusion that the second growth phase of 2023 will also last as long and have such a wide extension.
Indeed, we must not forget that that of 2021 was a real generalized speculative bubble, whereas this time it is a bubble specific only to shares linked to artificial intelligence.
Artificial intelligence
The reason Nvidia shares are doing so well in the markets is that the company is by far one of the world’s leading producers of artificial intelligence chips.
Nvidia is famous for its very powerful graphics cards, so much so that in the past they were also often used for crypto mining.
However, for several years now they have not been used for Bitcoin mining because they have been replaced by even more powerful devices (ASIC), and since September last year they have not even been used for mining. Ethereum mining because with the switch to Proof-of-Stake, Ethereum is no longer mined.
Unlike ASICs, which are designed to do one thing, Nvidia’s graphics cards have very powerful compute processors that can be used to do a variety of things.
Apparently, they are perfect for machines that work with artificial intelligence.
The real boom in artificial intelligence has caused demand for the stock of what is the world’s largest AI chipmaker to skyrocket, which explains the real bubble in progress.
However, according to many, even this bubble will burst sooner or later, but at present it is difficult to say when.
The thing is, if the price goes much higher, the breakout drop could start from very high, and maybe even stop very high from current values.
However, if it will be like 2022, the post-breakout price could be below the trigger price of the second phase of growth, namely the $300 in May.
Currently, the price is already well over $400.
