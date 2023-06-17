SEBI leads exchanges and intermediaries to assess money laundering and terrorist financing risks





The capital market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked exchanges and market intermediaries to assess the development of new products and new business practices to identify potential risks of money laundering and financing of terrorism. In its updated guidance on Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Standards, Obligations of Securities Market Intermediaries, SEBI has called on stock exchanges and intermediaries to undertake risk assessments before to launch or use such products, practices, services and technologies. SEBI has required intermediaries to register their client’s information, particularly if the client is a non-profit organization, on Niti Aayog’s DARPAN portal. Intermediaries must also keep records of the business relationship with the customer or account closure for five years, SEBI said. If a registered intermediary has a reasonable suspicion that transactions related to money laundering or terrorist financing, exchanges and market intermediaries must file a report on the suspicious transaction with the FIU-IND (Financial Intelligence Unit-India ), which is responsible for receiving, processing, analyzing and disseminating information relating to suspicious financial transactions. SEBI also ordered intermediaries to undertake enhanced due diligence of politically exposed persons. PEPs are individuals who have been entrusted with prominent public functions by a foreign country, including heads of state or government, senior politicians, senior civil servants or judicial or military officers, senior executives state corporations and senior political party officials, he said. . The new guidelines introduced additional measures, such as refining the definition of beneficial owners in the anti-money laundering law and requiring market intermediaries involved in reporting to collect information from their clients. Under the amendments, individuals or groups holding at least 10% ownership of a reporting entity client will now be classified as beneficial owners. This marks a change from the previous ownership threshold of 25%. SHARE Copy link

