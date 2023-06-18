Business
Stock animal symbols that describe each type of investor
Fierce, competitive, and unforgiving – the stock exchange is very much like a jungle when it comes to the various characters involved in it. From optimistic individuals, who charge like bulls, to sheepish traders who follow the herd mentality, the variety of frequently spotted investor traits makes it easy to draw parallels with the animal kingdom. No wonder zoological jargons are an integral part of stock symbols.
Whether you are a novice investor or someone familiar with the stock market, you must have come across the “bullish” and “bearish” metaphors. For the uninitiated, a bull market symbolizes a period of steady market expansion, while a bear market represents economic downturns when stock prices fall rapidly.
Also, individuals who believe that the market will do well are known as bulls. These investors take a bullish position and buy securities in the hope that they can sell them later at a higher price. Whereas a bear is an investor who anticipates a decline in price and sells a borrowed security or commodity in the hope of buying it back at a lower price in the future.
However, these two symbols are not the only ones used by investors, traders and institutes to describe the market and its players. Let’s explore the other animal expressions of the stock market to find out which investment nickname suits you best.
Stock Animal Symbols You Need to Know
Wolf
Complex and highly intelligent, wolves have rightly lent their name to the world of investors. Any stubborn individual, who frequently engages in unethical practices to earn money, is called a wolf. These investors may also engage in stock market scams.
Harshad Mehta, who earned the nickname “The Wolf of Dalal Street” due to his deceptive trading strategies that led to the stock market scandal of 1992, is a perfect example.
Moreover, when several people collaborate to manipulate the market, it is called a wolf market. For example, a group of investors might use wolf hunting strategies to short a company’s stock to destroy its value.
Pigs
Often associated with greed, pigs are commonly used as a stock market metaphor. Commercial slang is used to describe an investor, who is insatiable and always looking for more. These people are likely to invest in very high-risk stocks with the greed for higher returns.
Unfortunately, these traders more often than not end up suffering significant losses. However, they also sometimes generate profits, and these are often quite substantial.
Ostrich
Ostriches are well known for running away from danger rather than facing it head-on. Similarly, investors are ostriched if they choose to ignore poor market conditions. This type of individual patiently waits for the market to stabilize in hopes that once things start growing again, their investment portfolio will automatically balance out.
Deer
Deer have the natural trait of being intuitive and mature. Likewise, investors who approach the opportunity to invest in the market regardless of bullish or bearish market conditions are called deer. These characters aim for short-term profits by quickly buying and selling fresh stocks.
Additionally, single investors are known to keep a keen and discerning eye on the stocks they prefer to invest in.
Tortoise
Slowly but surely, we are succeeding. Turtles are long-term investors, producing greater returns on their investments through disciplined investing. They are not attracted to quick profits on short-term investments and do not view market volatility as a risk.
These people typically buy long-running index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or invest through systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds and stocks.
Sheep
Sheep tend to be associated with the herd mentality. Therefore, investors who thoughtlessly follow the advice of unqualified financial experts or fellow traders earn this nickname. They do not put in their mind and effort to study the market and hence miss out on the latest market changes. These investment characteristics can sometimes lead to huge losses.
Rabbit
The exact opposite of turtles, market rabbits are intraday traders looking for a few quick dollars. They are the most active participants in the market due to their fiery nature, much like rabbits. Individuals represented by this animal stock symbol buy and sell stocks quickly to make instant profits.
Whale
Whales are massive creatures that have a significant influence on the marine ecosystem. In the stock market, the whale is a nickname for any prominent institutional investor, who has access to massive funds for investment. With their massive trades, they have the ability to influence market volatility.
(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of Alankitassigments/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)
|
