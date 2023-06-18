Bahrain Stock Exchange Receives Award for Best Financial Education Initiatives Stock Exchange





The Bahrain Stock Exchange (BHB), a stock exchange licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has announced that it has been awarded the Best Stock Exchange for Financial Education Initiatives – GCC for the year 2023 by Global Banking & Finance Review. This distinction highlights the Bahrain Stock Exchange’s unwavering commitment to fostering literacy through its various programs, and its continued participation in the World Federation of Exchanges’ annual “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy” initiative, as well as as its participation in the GCC-wide awareness campaign (Mulim) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain to raise awareness on the prevention of capital market fraud. The Bahrain Stock Exchange continues to be at the forefront of several initiatives aimed at improving financial awareness in various segments of society. The exchange’s commitment to empowering the community and cultivating a culture of financial literacy and responsible investing has earned it this prestigious award through a variety of meaningful programs, including the Smart Investor Program run in conjunction with INJAZ Bahrain. , the TradeQuest program, the Capital Markets Learning Program, and the Investment Academy in conjunction with the BIBF. Commenting on the occasion, Sh. Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Stock Exchange, said, “We feel privileged to be recognized as the best stock exchange for financial education initiatives in the GCC. At Bahrain Bourse, we embrace the transformative potential of financial education and are committed to providing individuals of different ages with the expertise and resources they need to make sound investment decisions. This award encourages us to maintain our efforts to advance financial literacy while building a more financially independent society. In May 2023, the Bahrain Stock Exchange concluded the 5th edition of the Smart Investor program, aimed at fourth-grade primary school students and the 24th edition of the TradeQuest program, aimed at high school and university students. The Smart Investor program, launched in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, focuses on inculcating basic financial concepts through interactive activities and stimulating workshops, providing a solid foundation for future financial habits, while the program TradeQuest provides students with hands-on experience by trading according to established rules. protocols and systems using an electronic trading platform on the Bahrain Stock Exchange and the NYSE. The Bahrain Stock Exchange also launched the Capital Market Apprenticeship Program in 2021, created exclusively to target Bahraini graduates. The program aims to provide trainees with the knowledge and practical skills needed to successfully navigate the capital markets after undergoing a 6-month job rotation with Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear. In collaboration with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Bahrain Bourse has also launched a series of free webinars for the public, under the auspices of the Investment Academy. The Investment Academy was launched in 2017 in collaboration with BIBF to provide practical knowledge, targeting both novice and professional investors to enhance their knowledge of capital markets through advanced and developed training methods and techniques, which benefited more than 2000 participants. About the Bahrain Stock Exchange Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset market operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer its investors, issuers and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related services, including listing, trading, settlement and deposit for various financial instruments. Our goal is to provide our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and to combine them with creative ideas and problem-solving skills to provide our investors, issuers and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet to all their expectations. Our main pillars of growth underpin the way we do business and the way we interact with our stakeholders: origin, innovation, collaboration and pioneering spirit, and all working together is what which allows us to offer you an “oasis of investment opportunities”.

