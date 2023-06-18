Wall Street slips and its best week since March ends quietly

Wall Street closed its best week since March with a quiet end on Friday, and stocks drifted to modest losses.

The Standard & Poors 500 fell 16.25 points, or 0.4%, to 4,409.59 after lurching throughout the day. It still capped a fifth consecutive winning week for its longest such streak since November 2021, and it remains close to its highest level since April 2022.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 108.94 points, or 0.3%, to 34,299.12, and the Nasdaq composite fell 93.25 points, or 0.7%, to 13,689.57.

Humana fell 3.9% for one of the largest losses in the S&P 500 after becoming the latest health insurer to warn of rising costs due to pent-up demand for medical services. Health insurance giant UnitedHealth issued a similar warning earlier in the week.

Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.76% from 3.72% on Thursday evening.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Federal Reserve expectations, fell from 4.65% to 4.72%.

The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its meeting this week, but warned it could raise rates twice more this year. The next central bank meeting is July 25-26, and Wall Street is betting it will raise rates. Traders are mostly confident that this will be the last increase of the year, according to data from CME Group.

Before taking a break this week, the Fed had raised interest rates in 10 consecutive meetings since March 2022. Its aim was to slow the economy to cool inflation, but not to the point of triggering a recession.

The idea of ​​the Fed pausing and taking the time to see what the cumulative effect is on the economy from a policy perspective is the right move for them, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz. InvestmentManagement.

The S&P 500 has climbed nearly 15% this year on hopes that the Federal Reserve will end its interest rate hikes as soon as inflation cools and the economy avoids a severe recession. Most of Wall Street’s gains have come from big tech stocks, the ones that would benefit the most from easier rates.

The latest Fed meeting was preceded by a report on Tuesday showing that inflation continued to subside in May.

A closely watched survey on Friday suggested that US consumers are also lowering their expectations for inflation ahead. This is key for the Federal Reserve, which does not want high inflation expectations to trigger a vicious cycle that would make it worse. Preliminary reading of the University of Michigan survey also suggested that consumer sentiment is strengthening more than expected.

Overall, investors faced a mixed batch of economic updates this week. US retail sales unexpectedly strengthened in May. The resilient job market showed signs of weakening as slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. The manufacturing sector, meanwhile, continued to contract under the weight of rising interest rates.

Wall Street has also been closely monitoring the latest corporate statements to get a better idea of ​​where the economy is headed. Analysts have warned of a potential recession this year, but the economy has so far been strong enough to hold up. Several industries, however, have warned of a drop in demand that could persist throughout the year.

Chemical company Cabot fell 8.1% after saying weak demand globally, and particularly in China, would hurt profits this year.

Software maker Adobe rose 0.9% after posting strong financial results and raising its profit forecast.

Markets in Europe and Asia gained ground.

Investors have a considerably calmer week ahead, with only a few economic updates on the housing market. US financial markets will be closed on Monday for June 19.