Investors unhappy with Beijing bid to boost state-owned enterprises





Beijing’s attempt to persuade investors to value its giant state-owned companies by their socialist credentials, rather than conventional Western capitalist measures, has failed after a rally in their shares failed this month. Shares rose after authorities in November called for the creation of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics that departs from traditional market methods by acknowledging the merits of Communist Party corporate governance. To support the movement, government-backed asset managers have created 16 mutual funds, nine of which are indexed, with a mandate to invest in listed public companies. However, despite the initial gains, a number of indices featuring state-owned enterprises have since retreated. The Wind Banking Industry Index, which tracks lenders listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, has fallen 8% since hitting a one-year high on May 8, with the Bank of China losing 13% after hitting a low. record. James Wu, a Shanghai-based fund manager, said he sold bank stocks this month as he doubted the rally would continue. I’m not going to keep an investment just because the government says it’s worth buying, Wu said. There are better investment opportunities than state-owned banks that lack growth potential and independent management. China’s 1,432 listed state-owned companies have long been seen as a tool of government policy and often underperform their Western counterparts. Listed banks, all state-owned, have seen their price-to-book ratios fall from 1.2 to below 0.6 in the past five years, compared to PB ratios of more than one for US banks during this period. Elsewhere, the Wind State Key Enterprises Concept Index, which tracks 55 major public companies, has fallen 9.2% since hitting a high early last month. The Hang Seng China Central SOEs index of Hong Kong-listed state-owned companies has fallen 9% since hitting a 15-month high in May. The indices have been on the rise since the beginning of the year. You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Some short-term traders will decide they can ride a fast wave and then try to get out before the winds change, said Andrew Collier, managing director of Oriental Capital Research in Hong Kong. But international investors will be unconvinced as data on state-owned enterprises show that they generally have lower return on equity and return on invested capital than private companies. At a conference last month hosted by the Shanghai Stock Exchange, its managing director Cai Jianchun said the capital of China’s 42 listed banks meant they could only increase credit supply by less than 9% in below the double-digit target set by the government. Lenders need to replenish capital from the capital market, Cai said, adding that it was an important task for the stock market to push up bank stock prices. He listed measures including organizing more earnings calls and events targeting international investors and developing funds that focus more on state-owned enterprises. Recommended But state bank officials said they were struggling to convince investors that their financial figures were reliable. An official at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest by assets, said investors had concerns and biases. Cai responded that long-term asset managers should adopt a more dividend-focused approach to stock picking, as this would favor state banks. Beijing’s new valuation system with Chinese characteristics dates back to the late leader Deng Xiaopings who coined the phrase socialism with Chinese characteristics in 1982, when he called for an economy that blended Western market concepts with global planning. ‘State. The initiative had come as the government sought ways to shore up a market and economy that was still struggling to recover from three years of tight pandemic controls. Additional reporting by Joe Leahy in Beijing

