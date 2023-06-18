Street looks to extend stock market rally through short holiday week in light of data

The S&P 500 posted its best week since March as two key inflation reports met their targets and the Federal Reserve delivered an expected pause in raising interest rates. Investors will have far less data to analyze in the coming week. For starters, markets are closed on Mondays in honor of June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. For the rest of the week, expect a bit of an information vacuum, with only a few economic reports and the quarterly earnings season almost over. We will have updates on housing. Housing starts and existing home sales are out on Tuesday and could provide the central bank with a better view of a sector that remains an inflation problem. KB Home (KBH) isn’t by far the largest homebuilder in the United States, but its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday should shed some light on the mindset of buyers as the economy slows and Mortgage rates continue to climb. Another good read will be Darden Restaurants (DRI). The owner of Olive Garden and other restaurant chains will share their quarterly results on Thursday, and we’ll listen to management’s discussions on the strength of its consumers and their appetite for discretionary spending. FedEx (FDX) on Tuesday is always a good barometer of the economy, as transportation provides its management team with a particular view of where businesses really are. Several speeches are also scheduled for members of the Federal Reserve, including Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday in his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Some volatility is likely as investors seek to parse Powell’s remarks, especially given the fierceness expressed by some members at last week’s FOMC meeting. All stocks in the portfolio have now reported earnings for the March quarter. Here’s the full recap of all the important national data for the week ahead: Monday, June 19 Market closed for June 16 Tuesday, June 20 6:30 a.m. ET: St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard speaks 8 a.m. 30 a.m. ET: Housing starts and building permits 11:45 a.m. ET: New York Fed President John Williams speaks After the bell: FedEx (FDX) Wednesday, June 21 10:00 a.m. ET: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at 12:25 a.m. AND: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks Before the bell: Patterson Companies (PDCO), Winnebago Industries (WGO) After the bell: KB Home (KBH), Algoma Steel (ASTL), Steelcase (SCS) ) Thursday, June 22 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial weekly jobless claims 10:00 a.m. ET: Existing home sales 10:00 a.m. ET: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks 10:00 a.m. ET: Fed Chair of Cleveland, Loretta Mester, speaks 4:30 p.m. ET: Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speaks Before the bell: Accentrue (CAN), Darden Restaurants (DRI), Commercial Metals (CMC), GMS (GMS) Friday June 23 5:15 a.m. ET: St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard speaks 1:40 p.m. ET: Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks Before the bell: CarMax (KMX) Retrospective The most important of several key macroeconomic reports last week was the May Consumer Price Index, which was released on Tuesday and fell broadly in line with expectations. It was followed a day later by the producer price index, which came in below expectations, which is positive for a stock market looking for more disinflation. Both readings supported the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday after 10 consecutive increases aimed at lowering inflation. Initial jobless claims, reported Thursday, were flat for the week ended June 3 at 262,000, well above the 245,000 expected. May retail sales also beat estimates, rising 0.3% from April compared to an expected decline of 0.2%. To end the week: Industrial production fell 0.2% on month, missing expectations of a 0.1% advance, while capacity utilization came in at 79.6%, slightly lower. below the estimate of 79.7%. At Friday’s settlement, the US dollar index is trading at around 102. Gold remains at $1,970 an ounce. WTI crude prices continue to hover in the region of $70 a barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield is 3.77%. (See here for a full list of Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust stocks.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED BY YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board Jerome Powell leaves after speaking at a press conference following the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, June 14 2023. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images